Scarrier than costumes: Halloween candy prices up 13%

Halloween is quickly approaching, which means it's time to get a costume together and buy candy for the neighborhood kids. What likely won't come as a surprise: Halloween candy prices have gone up. We're looking at the best ways to save.

This Halloween, the costumes might not be the only things that scare you.

The price of Halloween candy is up about 13% compared to this time last year -- a sticker shock for the many households preparing to hand out the pre-packaged goodies to trick-or-treaters. Research shows the average household will likely spend around $30 on Halloween candy this year.

But there are ways to save.

Shoppers who buy a bag of Halloween candy with 200 or more pieces are likely to get a much better value. Experts also encourage consumers to take advantage of any store rewards or digital coupons when buying the candy.

Here are the prices at some popular stores:

At Walmart , a 160-piece “fun pack” (with M&Ms, Snickers and Twix) costs $16.98 .

On Amazon , a 120-piece variety pack of Hershey’s candy bars costs $10.99 .

At Sam’s Club, a 450-piece variety pack of Mars candy bars costs $26.98.

Stores like Walgreens, Rite Aid and CVS also sell a lot of Halloween candy and decorations -- the prices of which are likely marked down in the days leading up to Halloween.

