Scarrier than costumes: Halloween candy prices up 13%

This Halloween, the costumes might not be the only things that scare you.
The price of Halloween candy is up about 13% compared to this time last year -- a sticker shock for the many households preparing to hand out the pre-packaged goodies to trick-or-treaters. Research shows the average household will likely spend around $30 on Halloween candy this year.
But there are ways to save.
Shoppers who buy a bag of Halloween candy with 200 or more pieces are likely to get a much better value. Experts also encourage consumers to take advantage of any store rewards or digital coupons when buying the candy.
Here are the prices at some popular stores:
- At Walmart, a 160-piece “fun pack” (with M&Ms, Snickers and Twix) costs $16.98.
- On Amazon, a 120-piece variety pack of Hershey’s candy bars costs $10.99.
- At Sam’s Club, a 450-piece variety pack of Mars candy bars costs $26.98.
Stores like Walgreens, Rite Aid and CVS also sell a lot of Halloween candy and decorations -- the prices of which are likely marked down in the days leading up to Halloween.
