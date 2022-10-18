41º

Ghost hunter explains why Michigan is hot spot for paranormal activity

Why are there so many ghost sightings in Michigan? We talked to an expert to find out.

Michigan is known to be one of the most active states when it comes to ghost sightings. But why?

We talked to Great Lakes Ghost Hunters founder Brenda Ozog to find out.

“I’ve had things thrown at me before,” Ozog said. “Anything can be haunted any time of the day.”

Ozog and her team uses high tech tools to try and detect those on the other side.

Ozog said Eloise, the old hospital in Westland, is one of her most active areas. She used to work in the building.

Ozog said Michigan could be a hot spot because it’s surrounded by water.

“Water is a very big conductor for the paranormal. That’s probably why Michigan is such a haunted place,” Ozog said.

