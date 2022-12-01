31º

Car part shortage frustrates drivers in Metro Detroit

Hank Winchester, Consumer Investigative Reporter

A car parts shortage has left some drivers stranded.

Drivers who need repairs made on their cars are often forced to wait weeks, sometimes month, because the parts needed to make the repairs just aren’t available.

It’s left drivers angry and dealers and repair shops really can’t do anything about it. Consumer Investigator Hank Winchester spoke with a woman who might just have to wait a year to get her car back.

Kenyetta Womack can’t believe she’s still with her car. Her 2018 Hybdai went into a local dealer in June and was told because of the parts shortage she may not get her car back for months.

Hank Winchester is Local 4's Consumer Investigative Reporter and the head of WDIV's "Help Me Hank" Consumer Unit. He works to solve consumer complaints, reveal important recalls and track down thieves who have ripped off metro Detroiters.

