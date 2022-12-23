Target recalls children’s weighted blankets after 2 get trapped, die

Target is recalling its Pillowfort weighted blankets due to an asphyxiation hazard. Product images courtesy of the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Target is recalling weighted blankets under the Pillowfort brand after two children died and two others got trapped inside the blankets.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission reported Thursday, Dec. 22, that Target’s Pillowfort Weighted Blankets are being recalled due to an asphyxiation hazard. The blankets, which retail for $40, were sold from December 2018 through September 2022 at Target stores and online at target.com.

Officials say that Target received four reports of “children becoming entrapped in these weighted blankets,” including two fatalities: a 4-year-old girl and a 6-year-old girl in North Carolina. The blankets, which weigh six pounds, reportedly have a removable, washable cover.

Anyone who purchased a Pillowfort Weighted Blanket should stop using it immediately and return it to Target for a refund.

All Pillowfort Weighted Blankets are affected by the recall. The item numbers are as follows:

Blue : 097-02-0363,

Blue Constellation : 097-02-3904,

Buffalo Plaid - Red : 097-02-1603,

Gray : 097-02-0364,

Pink : 097-02-0361,

Space Navy : 097-02-0148,

Unicorn - Pink : 097-02-3905, and

Unicorn - White: 097-02-0140.

An item number can be located on the fabric tag that is attached to the blanket’s removable cover.

Consumers who purchased the product and return it for a refund will receive $40 in store credit to use at Target. Blankets can be returned at any Target store or by mail. Buyers can call Target at 800-440-0680 to request a prepaid return label to ship the blanket by mail.

Target is also reportedly directly contacting people who purchased the recalled product to arrange returns.

See the CPSC’s full recall notice for the blankets online right here.