Metro Detroit law firm offering free Uber rides on New Year’s Eve

DETROIT – The holiday season is a fun and festive time, but it can also be a danger on the roads. Every year, thousands are arrested and many are injured or even killed while drinking and driving.

In an effort to keep riders safe, the Mike Morse Law Firm is offering Metro Detroiters a $20 Uber credit that can be used between 5 p.m Dec. 31 and 10 a.m. Jan. 1.

So far, more than $1,000 in vouchers have been distributed, and due to overwhelming demand, more are now being made available.

“The Mike Morse Law Firm wants to ensure everyone has a fun and safe holiday season,” Morse said. “It’s exactly why we’re offering Metro Detroit residents a $20 Uber voucher. New Year’s Eve is typically one of the most dangerous nights during the year to be on the road. We have seen firsthand the devastating potential dangers when people drink and drive.

“The Safe Ride Home program is just one of the many ways the Mike Morse team is working to help people in our community.”

Click here to claim your voucher.