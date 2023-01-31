Over 2K Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan customers impacted by billing errors

DETROIT – If you’re insured by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan take a close look at your bill, it may belong to someone else.

There’s been a billing error that has been affecting more than 2,000 Michiganders.

Carol Walsh of Redford told Local 4 that she didn’t realize she had someone else’s Blue Cross Blue Shield bill until a stranger from Royal Oak gave her a call. She had paid her bill, but copied the account number in the statement she received and later learned that it was not her account.

Below is the statement Blue Cross Blue Shield sent Local 4: