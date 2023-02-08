38º

Oak Park woman has unique, expensive problem with DTE after power surges fried her electronics

Problem has been ongoing for months

Hank Winchester, Consumer Investigative Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Help Me Hank comes to the rescue of a woman caught in the middle of a unique and expensive problem. A power surge went through her house, frying electronics and appliances and the problems started when she went to DTE for help replacing them.

A power surge went through her house, frying electronics and appliances and the problems started when she went to DTE for help replacing them.

The problem has been going on for a few months.

“We know how difficult it can be when an appliance is not operating. At DTE, we work closely with customers who believe their appliances are malfunctioning due to power surges caused by DTE equipment. This customer filed a claim with DTE in December regarding her 17-year-old dryer, and we have since agreed on compensation for that damage. We continue to work with our customer to receive the documentation necessary to finalize the claim.”

Marquia Mann of DTE Energy

