Here’s why DTE is stepping up efforts to trim trees amid latest power outages in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Recent storms left many in the dark, and DTE puts much blame on trees that brought down power lines; that’s why the utility is stepping up efforts to trim trees before they cause significant problems.
The wild weather caused massive power outages, and DTE says 70% of those without power had the issue because a tree may have brought down a power line.
Alan Proctor has a cable line down and many trees near the back of his yard. He would like to see DTE trim even more.
DTE tree trimming:
- Trees cause 70% of outages
- More than $200 million investment
- Trimming additional 3,500 miles
- More tree trimmers on duty
- More line workers
