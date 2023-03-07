36º

Here’s why DTE is stepping up efforts to trim trees amid latest power outages in Wayne County

DTE says 70% of those without power had issues because a tree may have brought down a power line

Hank Winchester, Consumer Investigative Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Recent storms left many in the dark, and DTE puts much blame on trees that brought down power lines; that’s why the utility is stepping up efforts to trim trees before they cause significant problems.

The wild weather caused massive power outages, and DTE says 70% of those without power had the issue because a tree may have brought down a power line.

Alan Proctor has a cable line down and many trees near the back of his yard. He would like to see DTE trim even more.

DTE tree trimming:

  • Trees cause 70% of outages
  • More than $200 million investment
  • Trimming additional 3,500 miles
  • More tree trimmers on duty
  • More line workers

