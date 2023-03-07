Here’s why DTE is stepping up efforts to trim trees amid latest power outages in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Recent storms left many in the dark, and DTE puts much blame on trees that brought down power lines; that’s why the utility is stepping up efforts to trim trees before they cause significant problems.

The wild weather caused massive power outages, and DTE says 70% of those without power had the issue because a tree may have brought down a power line.

Alan Proctor has a cable line down and many trees near the back of his yard. He would like to see DTE trim even more.

DTE tree trimming:

Trees cause 70% of outages

More than $200 million investment

Trimming additional 3,500 miles

More tree trimmers on duty

More line workers

“DTE tree trimming crews are focused both on any remaining work following recent winter storms as well as the proactive work of clearing trees away from our power lines. Our proactive tree trimming program is important to our customers’ reliability -- two-thirds of the time that customers spend without power is due to trees that have come in contact with our equipment.” DTE

