Recall Roundup: Yeti coolers, charging banks, eye drops, 10 other recalls to know from last week

Here are the recalls you should know about from the week of March 6, 2023.

This edition of Recall Roundup features recalls announced between March 3 and March 9, 2023. Recalls are listed by the oldest announcement date to the most recent announcement date.

Food and drug recalls

Purely Soothing 15% MSM eye drops

Pharmedica USA is voluntarily recalling its Purely Soothing 15% MSM eye drops due to non-sterility.

According to the FDA, the company is recalling two lots of the eye drops because the use of contaminated eye drops could result in the risk of eye infections that lead to blindness.

The company has not received any reports of any adverse health events related to this recall.

Product information:

Size 1/2 oz and 1 oz Lot numbers 2203PS01 and 1808051 UPC 7 31034 91379 9 and 7 31034 91382 9 Product description The eye drop is used as an anti-inflammatory aimed to assist with symptoms of ocular irritation and/or swelling and is packaged in white, cylindrical HDPE bottles. The eye drops have eye dropper caps and white lids.

These recalled eye drops were sold nationwide online and in trade shows.

If you have purchased any of these products it is advised you stop using them immediately and return them to the original place of purchase.

Questions should be directed to Pharmedica USA at 623-698-1752 or osm@pharmedicausa.com.

Product photos:

Recall Roundup: Week of March 6, product photos. (FDA)

Dr. Rima Recommends Nano Silver 10ppm dietary supplement

Natural Solutions Foundation is recalling the Dr. Rima Recommends dietary supplement due to unsubstantiated health claims.

According to the FDA, the company is recalling this product because it is labeled as a dietary supplement that makes unsubstantiated health claims that it will prevent, treat or cure COVID-19. Officials believe consumers who use this product instead of seeking medical treatment may run the risk of serious, life-threatening health consequences.

The recalled product was sold from Jan. 22, 2020, to Dec. 27, 2021.

The FDA asks that retailers check inventory and stop distributing this product.

Consumers with questions should contact Natural Solutions Foundation at admin@inhere.org.

Product photos:

Recall Roundup: Week of March 6, product photos. (FDA)

Consumer product recalls

Yeti recalls 1.9 million coolers and cases for magnet hazard

U.S. product regulators said Thursday that Yeti has recalled 1.9 million coolers and gear cases because magnets can come detached from them, posing a risk of serious injury or death.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said consumers should immediately stop using the four recalled products and contact Yeti for refund information.

The closures on the recalled products can fail, resulting in detached magnets, the CPSC said. If swallowed, two or more high-powered magnets can attract to each other or to another metal object and get stuck in the digestive system. The CPSC said if that happens, it can cause perforations, twisting and blockage of the intestines, potentially resulting in infection, blood poisoning and death.

The products being recalled are the Sidekick dry gear case, M20 soft backpack cooler and M30 soft cooler, version 1.0 and 2.0.

The coolers and gear bags were sold at Dick’s Sporting Goods, Ace Hardware, Academy Sports and Outdoors, Yeti and other stores, including Amazon, from March 2018 to January 2023. The gear case sells for about $50 and the coolers for between $300 and $350.

The firm has received 1,399 reports of the magnet-lined closures degrading or failing, including reports of missing or detached magnets. No magnet ingestions or injuries have been reported.

Consumers can contact Yeti toll-free at 833-444-3151 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Sunday. The Austin, Texas company can also be contact by email at productrecall (at) yeti.com or online at https://stg.yeti.com/M20-M30-sidekick-product-recall.html or at www.yeti.com. Consumers should click on “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page for details.

More than 40,000 of the recalled products were sold in Canada.

Product photos:

This photo provided by the Consumer Product Safety Commission shows YETI Hopper M20 Soft Backpack Cooler. U.S. product regulators said Thursday, March 9, 2023, that Yeti has recalled 1.9 million coolers and gear cases because magnets can come detached from them, posing a risk of serious injury or death. The Consumer Product Safety Commission said consumers should immediately stop using the four recalled products and contact Yeti for refund information. (Consumer Product Safety Commission via AP)

Sandoz aprepitant capsules, lidocaine and prilocaine cream

Sandoz is recalling its aprepitant capsules and its lidocaine and prilocaine creams due to the failure to meet child-resistant packaging requirements and a risk of poisoning.

According to the CPSC, prescription drugs and products that contain lidocaine must be in child-resistant packaging, required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The packaging of these products is not child-resistant and poses a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by children.

This recall affects approximately 156,750 units. The company has received no reports of any incidents or injuries related to this recall.

Product information:

Product description NDC number Lot number Expiration date Aprepitant Capsules 125 mg - 0781-2323-68 Carton of 1 Blister Pack of 6 capsules

- 0781-2323-06 Blister Pack LK3209

LC6454 04/2024

12/2023 Lidocaine and Prilocaine 2.5%/2.5% Cream 5 gram Tubes - 0168-0357-56 Carton of 5 tubes and 12 dressings

- 0168-0357-55 Carton of 5 tubes

- 0168-0357-05 Tube LA2782

LA2784

LV0667

LX5350

MA1640

MB3205

LA2785

LR9041

MB3209 03/2023

03/2023

02/2024

03/2024

03/2024

04/2024

03/2023

11/2023

04/2024

These recalled products were sold at pharmacies nationwide as prescribed medication from Oct. 2020, to Jan. 2023.

If you have purchased any of these products it is advised you secure them out of sight and reach of children and contact the company for a free child-resistant pouch for storage.

Sandoz can be reached at 866-300-2207 or sandoz6768@sedgwick.com.

Product photos:

Recall Roundup: Week of March 6, product photos. (CPSC)

Recall Roundup: Week of March 6, product photos. (CPSC)

Recall Roundup: Week of March 6, product photos. (CPSC)

Recall Roundup: Week of March 6, product photos. (CPSC)

Vornado Air portable small room tower heaters

Vornado Air is recalling their portable SRTH small room tower heaters due to a fire hazard.

According to the CPSC, the heaters have a mis-wiring which can cause the tower to overheat. This poses a fire hazard.

This recall affects approximately 1,450 units. The company has received no reports of any incidents or injuries.

Product information:

Label information This recall involves Vornado SRTH Small Room Tower Heaters with a “JUL22” date code and “TYPE SRTH” printed on the silver rating label located on the underside of the product. Size 12.5 inches high by 6 inches wide by 6 inches. Identifying information “Vornado” with a red “V” behind it is located on the front of the unit.

The recalled heater was sold at Bed Bath & Beyond and other stores nationwide as well as online at Amazon.com and other websites from Nov. 2022 to Dec. 2022.

If you have purchased this product it is advised you stop using it and visit Vornado’s website to register the recall and receive a full refund.

Visit www.vornado.com/recalls to report the recall.

The company can be reached at 844-205-7978 for questions.

Product photos:

Recall Roundup: Week of March 6, product photos. (CPSC)

Akerson Enterprises nursing hoodies

Akerson Enterprises is recalling their Bravely Bamboo nursing hoodies due to a choking hazard.

According to the CPSC, these hoodies are being recalled because the drawcord on the hood has a small plastic cap that can be swallowed by a nursing baby which poses a choking hazard.

This recall affects approximately 7,500 units. The company has received no reports of any incidents or injuries related to this recall.

Product information:

Product name Kindred Bravely Bamboo Nursing Hoodie Color/sizes The recalled hoodies were sold in a variety of colors and sizes for nursing mothers. Material/description The hoodie is made from bamboo, acrylic and spandex, features a drawstring closure and concealed zippers at the chest for breastfeeding access. Label information The neck seam label has the brand name Kindred Bravely, size, care instructions and PO number.

These recalled hoodies were sold at maternity boutiques nationwide as well as online at KindredBravely.com and Amazon.com from Nov. 2021 to Dec. 2022.

If you have purchased this product you should stop using it, cut the drawstring cords and discard them. The company is offering a store credit -- consumers can get this credit by filling out an online form available at http://www.kindredbravely.com/pages/bamboo-hoodie-safety-recall.

Questions should be directed to Kindred Bravely at 888-850-3756 or recall@kindredbravely.com.

Product photos:

Recall Roundup: Week of March 6, product photos. (CPSC)

Calico Critters recalls 3.2 million toys linked to deaths of 2 children

More than 3.2 million Calico Critters toys have been recalled because they pose a choking hazard that’s been linked to the deaths of two children.

Epoch Everlasting Play makes the toys, which are sold in a set with a baby bottle and pacifier accessories. The recall was issued Thursday (March 9).

There have been three incidents linked to the products, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission. Two deaths have been reported: a 2-year-old in 2018 in New Mexico and a 9-month-old in 2015 in Japan.

All Calico Critters flocked animal figures and sets sold with bottle and pacifier accessories are being recalled. The bottle accessories were sold in blue, yellow, pink, and orange. One style of the bottle has two yellow handles.

Pacifier accessories were sold in blue, yellow, pink, orange, and teal.

The products were sold across the country at Walmart, Meijer, and other stores. They were also sold online.

Click here to view a full list of the recalled toys.

Anyone who owns these products should take them away from children and contact the company via one of the following options:

800-631-1272 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

Email productsafety@epocheverlastingplay.com

Online at www.epocheverlastingplay.com/recalls or https://epocheverlastingplay.com/ and click on “Product Recalls” at the top of the landing page.

Online at https://calicocritters.com/en-us/ and click on “Recall Information” at the top of the landing page.

Product photos:

Calico Critters recalled products. (CPSC)

Bedshe International electric heating blankets and pads

Bedshe International is recalling its Bedsure electric heating blankets and pads due to a fire and thermal burn hazard.

According to the CPSC, the controller for the electric heating blankets and pads can malfunction, posing a fire and thermal burn hazard.

This recall affects approximately 350,000 units. The company has received 137 reports of the blankets and pads catching fire, burning, melting and overheating in consumer homes causing minor property damage including 17 reports of burn injuries -- one of which was a report of a second-degree burn.

Product information:

The electric blankets and pads are controlled by a white cord with a white digital controller unit.

The electric blanket with model BS-LV0A has a white non-digital controller unit with the name and symbol of Bedsure on the controller.

The model numbers are on a white label on the back of the blanket and heating pads and back side of the controller and also on the consumer’s Orders History page.

Bedsure electric heating blankets

Product model, size, material This recall involves Bedsure electric heating blankets models in throw, twin and full sizes made of flannel and/or sherpa in the following sizes: 50” x 60,” 62” x 84” and 72” x 84.” Colors Beige, black, blue, blue plaid, brown, gray (light and dark), gray plaid, green (dark), navy, red, red plaid and red plaid (cream), depending on the size and model. Model numbers BS-HB5060

BS-HB6284

BS-HB7284

BS-LV0A

Bedsure electric heating pads

Sizes The Bedsure electric heating pads were sold in the following sizes: 12” x 24”, 24” x 22” and 24” x 33”. Colors Brown, gray and teal. Model numbers BS-HP2422

BS-HP1224

BS-HP2433

These blankets and pads were sold online at Amazon.com and BedsureHome.com from Aug. 2022 to Nov. 2022.

If you have purchased any of the recalled products it is advised you stop using them and contact the company for a full refund.

Bedsure can be reached at 855-888-9966 or safety@bedsurehome.com.

Product photos:

Recall Roundup: Week of March 6, product photos. (CPSC)

Monoprice outdoor cooking system

Monoprice is recalling its Pure Outdoor Cooking Systems due to a fire hazard.

According to the CPSC, the company is recalling these products because the insulation coating on the stove can ignite during use which poses a fire hazard.

This recall affects approximately 3,780 units. The company has received one report of insulation igniting but has received no reports of injury.

Product information:

Product description The system was sold in a metal gray with a dark gray insulation covering the pot and the Pure Outdoor logo is printed on the insulation. System accessories included with product The complete cooking system has a 1-liter cooking pot with lid, a pot support, base legs and carrying bag. The cooking system is fueled by an isobutane-propane canister. Size The cooking system is 8 inches long and 5 inches wide when collapsed into the pot.

These cooking sysems were sold at the following online retailers from March 2019 to Sept. 2022: www.monoprice.com, www.amazon.com, www.walmart.com, www.ebay.com, www.buy.com, www.newegg.com, www.shopping.google.com and www.target.com.

If you have purchased this recalled product it is advised you stop using it and contact Monoprice for a full refund.

The company can be contacted at 844-500-7656 or productrecall@monoprice.com.

Product photos:

Recall Roundup: Week of March 6, product photos. (CPSC)

Meiling Hou crib bumpers

Crib bumpers sold by Meiling Hou are being recalled due to a violation of federal crib bumper ban and a suffocation hazard.

According to the CPSC, infants can suffocate if they roll or move on the crib bumper position that obstructs breathing -- crib bumpers are banned under federal law.

This recall affects approximately 125 units. The company has recieved no reports of any incidents or injuries related to this recall.

Product information:

Product description This recall involves NO1 and NO2 baby crib bumpers. Size The padded cotton bumpers measure 79 inches long by 12 inches tall and were sold in a clear zip bag. Colors - Crib bumpers NO1 are white and gray and have a cloud pattern.

- Crib bumpers NO2 are white.

These recalled crib bumpers were sold online at Aliexpress.com and Temu.com from Nov. 2022 to Jan. 2023.

If you have purchased these recalled products it is advised you stop using them immediately and contact Meiling Hou for a full refund.

The company can be reached at houmeiling111@outlook.com.

Product photos:

Recall Roundup: Week of March 6, product photos. (CPSC)

Fantasia Trading power banks

Fantasia Trading is recalling its Anker 535 Power Banks due to a fire hazard.

According to the CPSC, the lithium-ion batteries in the power banks can overheat which poses a fire hazard.

This recall affects approximately 42,000 units. The company has received ten reports of incidents invloving overheating including one report of a minor injury.

Product information:

Product name Anker 535 Mobile Power Banks (PowerCore 20k) Model number A1366 Product description - The power bank can be used to charge multiple devices from laptops, tablets or phones with a 30W maximum output.

- The mobile power bank comes with two USB cables and in a variety of colors.

- Anker is engraved on the front and the model number A1366 is on the back of the power bank. Size The power bank measures about 3 inches wide, 6 inches long and 1 inch deep.

These power banks were sold at Target stores nationwide as well as online at Anker.com, Amazon.com and eBay.com from Oct. 2022 to Jan. 2023.

If you have purchased this recalled product it is advised you stop using it and contact Fantasia Trading for information about refunds and disposals.

The company can be reached at 800-988-7973 or support@anker.com.

Product photos:

Recall Roundup: Week of March 6, product photos. (CPSC)

BeyondMedShop medical adult bed rails

BeyondMedShop is recallings its Vaunn Medical Bed Assist Rail adult bed rails due to serious entrapment and asphyxia hazards.

According to the CPSC, when these recalled bed rails are attached to an adult’s bed, users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the rail and the mattress which poses a serious entrapment hazard and a risk of death by asphyxiation.

This recall affects approximately 102,000 units. The company has not received any reports of incidents or injuries.

Product information:

Model numbers M876N-AAWH-APVM and M876N-SABK-APVM Model M876N-AAWH-APVM description A rectangular bed rail made of white metal tubing with a black foam rubber grip handle. Model 876N-SABK-APVM description Made of black metal tubing with a rounded black foam rubber grip handle and a fabric pouch.

These bed rails were sold online at BeyondMedShop.com, Amazon.com, Walmart.com and eBay.com from Dec. 2018 to Dec. 2022.

If you have purchased this product it is advised you stop using it immediately and contact BeyondMedShop for a free repair.

The company can be contacted at 1-877-836-8838.

Product photos:

Recall Roundup: Week of March 6, product photos. (CPSC)

