Recall Roundup: Carhartt pants, Cannondale electric bikes, 12 other recalls to know from last week

Here are the recalls you should know about from the week of March 27, 2023.

This edition of Recall Roundup features recalls announced between March 27 and March 31, 2023.

Food and drug recalls

Food and drug recalls this week include angus beef, hand sanitizer, dark chocolate fruit and peanut bites, and Atovaquone Oral Suspension. The information was provided by the FDA and the USDA.

The recalls featured below do impact Michigan, but there are other recalls that were issued that do not impact the state. The recalls that do not impact Michigan are: Kagome Worcester and Chuno sauces, HyVee Hamburger Chili Macaroni Skillet Meal and Biltmore Smoked Sockeye Salmon.

Angus beef recalled over E. coli contamination

Type : Boneless beef chuck product

Reason : Possible E. coli O103 Contamination

Company name: Elkhorn Valley Packing

Around 3,436 pounds of boneless beef chuck have been recalled over possible contamination with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) O103.

The boneless beef chuck items were packed on Feb. 16, 2023. The problem was discovered when FSIS was conducting routine FSIS testing of ground beef derived from this product and the sample confirmed positive for STEC O103.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

More information is available on the USDA’s website, click here.

Antiseptic, hand sanitizers recalled after FDA finds methanol

Type : Drugs

Reason : Due to Presence of Methanol

Company name : Jarman’s Midwest Cleaning Systems, Inc.

Brands: Midwest Cleaning Solutions, Clean Pro Supply

Canton, SD, Jarman’s Midwest Cleaning Systems, Inc. is voluntarily recalling all lots of Alcohol Antiseptic 80% Topical Solution Hand Sanitizer Non-sterile Solution and Isopropyl Alcohol Antiseptic 75% Topical Solution Hand Sanitizer Non-sterile Solution to the consumer level. FDA testing found the presence of methanol.

Substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache blurred vision, coma, seizures, permanent blindness, permanent damage to the central nervous system, or death. Although all persons using these products on their hands are at risk, young children who accidently ingest these products and adolescents and adults who drink these products as an alcohol (ethanol) substitute are most at risk for methanol poisoning. To date, Jarman’s Midwest Cleaning System’s Inc. has not received any reports of adverse events related to these products.

More information is available on the FDA’s website, click here.

Salento Organics dark chocolate fruit, peanut bites

Type : Food & Beverages

Reason : Undeclared milk allergy

Company name: Salento Organics

Salento Organics of West Palm Beach, Florida is recalling its 4 ounce packages of Dark Chocolate Pitaya Bites, Dark Chocolate Goldenberry Bites, Dark Chocolate Mango Bites, Dark Chocolate Banana Bites, Dark Chocolate Pineapple Bites and Dark Chocolate Peanut Bites because they may contain undeclared milk.

People who have allergies to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled Salento Organics products were distributed nationwide in retail stores and through mail orders.

More information is available on the FDA’s website, click here.

Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. recalling Atovaquone Oral Suspension due to possible contamination

Type: Drugs

Reason: Potential Bacillus cereus contamination

Company name: Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Brand name: Camber

Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is voluntarily recalling lot # E220182 of Atovaquone Oral Suspension, USP 750mg/5mL to the Consumer/User level, due to the potential Bacillus cereus contamination in the product.

Risk Statement: In the population most at risk, immunocompromised population, there is a reasonable probability that microbial contamination of Atovaquone Oral Suspension can result in disseminated, life threatening infections such as endocarditis and necrotizing soft tissue infections. To date, Camber has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.

Atovaquone Oral Suspension, USP is indicated for prevention and treatment of Pneumocystis jiroveci pneumonia (PCP) in adults and children 13 years of age and older who cannot tolerate other medicines, such as trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole.

More information is available on the FDA’s website, click here.

Consumer product recalls

Consumer product recalls this week include battery packs, hair stylers, Carhartt work pants, bikes (both regular and electric), off-road vehicles, adult bike helmets, outdoor kids swings, hoverboards, and fabric conditioners. The information was provided by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Higdon Outdoors recalls battery packs due to fire, burn hazard

Name: Battery packs and replacement batteries on XS Series Pulsators, Swimmers, Crazy Kicker, and Flasher motion decoys used for waterfowl hunting

Hazard: The recalled waterfowl decoys’ lithium-ion battery packs or replacement battery packs can overheat while charging or soon after charging, posing a fire and/or burn hazard.

Remedy: Replace

This recall involves lithium-ion battery packs and replacement batteries on XS series Pulsator, Swimmer, Crazy Kicker, Flasher models of motion decoys used for waterfowl hunting. The Higdon brand is on the product and on the packaging. All recalled batteries have a sticker on the battery and the top line on recalled batteries reads “Sun Li-ion Battery.” All recalled items containing a battery labeled “Sun Li-Ion Battery” are subject to this recall.

More information can be found on the CPSC’s website, click here.

Lexmark Ventures recalls Solexio hair stylers due to electrocution, shock hazard

Name: STYLR Hair Stylers

Hazard: The cord on the hair stylers can detach if the unit is dropped, posing an electrocution or shock hazard to users.

Remedy: Refund

This recall involves Solexio STYLR Hair Stylers, which can be used to straighten hair. They are black with either a pink or gray colored handle, controls and lock switches with matching color on the power cord. They are approximately 11 inches long, 1.4 inches in diameter and weigh about 14.5 ounces. Product number “78T0100″ for pink models and product number “78T0300″ for gray models is printed on a black and gray label inside the barrel of the stylers. Affected models have a date code between 147 and 253. The date code is the middle three numbers of the serial number, which starts with 8081. The serial number is located below the product number on the silver and black label inside the barrel of the stylers.

More information can be found on the CPSC’s website, click here.

Carhartt work pants sold exclusively at Dick’s Sporting Goods recalled due to fall hazard

Name: Carhartt Men’s Force Relaxed 5 Pocket Work Pants

Hazard: An elastic drawstring hem near the ankle of the pants can create an extended loop, posing a trip and fall hazard.

Remedy: Refund

This recall involves Carhartt Men’s Force Relaxed 5 Pocket Work Pants with an elastic drawstring hem near the ankle of the pants. Product number 105222 is printed on a tag on the inside seam near the waistband. The pants are made of 81% cotton/16% nylon/3% elastane, stretch twill, were sold in gray and brown colors, and feature two front pockets, a phone pocket on the right leg and two back pockets, one with a zipper and includes all sizes.

More information can be found on the CPSC’s website, click here.

Open Cycle bikes, framesets recalled due to crash hazard

Name: Open Cycle UP Ekar, UPPER Ekar, WIDE Ekar and MIND Ekar bicycles

Hazard: The rear brake can fail, posing a crash hazard.

Remedy: Repair

This recall involves Open Cycle-branded bicycles, models U.P. Ekar, UPPER Ekar, WIDE Ekar and MIND Ekar; and all Open Cycle framesets using a Campagnolo hydraulic rear disc brake. They were sold in matte black, blue, gray, orange or a custom color. Only bicycles and framesets with Campagnolo hydraulic brakes and hoses are included in this recall. The “OPEN” logo is located on the top of the downtube and the model name on the top of the top tube, near the seat tube.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycles and framesets and contact their local bicycle dealer to schedule free installation of the repair kit. The repair kit includes a hydraulic brake hose/line, and a new frame insert for the rear brake hose and rear shift cable.

More information can be found on the CPSC’s website, click here.

Cannondale electric bikes recalled for fall, injury hazards

Name: Cannondale Tesoro Neo X Speed Electric Bicycles

Hazard: The bicycles do not meet the U.S. safety standard; the hand brakes are configured in accordance with the European safety standard which is reversed from the U.S. safety standard, posing fall and injury hazards to the rider.

Remedy: Repair

This recall involves the Cannondale Tesoro Neo X Speed electric bicycles (e-bikes). The e-bikes have an electric assist motor and are equipped with a horn, mirror, headlights and brake lights. “Cannondale” is printed on the sides of the top tube of the bicycle frame and on the sides of the seat. The e-bikes are gray with reflective accents on the frame, and tires and were sold in sizes small, medium, large and extra-large.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycles and contact Cannondale for instructions on how to receive a free repair. Cannondale is contacting all known purchasers directly.

More information can be found on the CPSC’s website, click here.

Polaris off-road vehicles recalled due to fire hazard

Name: Model Years 2022-2023 RZR Pro R and Pro R 4 Recreational Off-Road Vehicles

Hazard: The alternator can fail during operation, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy: Repair

This recall involves certain VINs of Model Years 2022 and 2023 RZR Pro R and RZR Pro R 4 vehicles. The recalled vehicles were sold in the following colors: black, blue, crystal and gray. The recalled vehicles were sold in two and four-seat configurations. POLARIS is stamped on the front grille and POLARIS and RZR are printed on the sides of the vehicles. The model name is also printed on the side of the chassis. The VIN is located on the vehicle’s frame in the left rear wheel well. A limited number of alternators could have been sold as service parts (part number 4017547) and are included in this recall.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact a Polaris dealer to schedule a free repair. The dealer will replace the alternator free of charge. Polaris has notified consumers to stop riding the vehicles and is contacting registered owners directly to provide more details about the repair.

More information can be found on the CPSC’s website, click here.

Adult bike helmets sold on Amazon.com recalled for risk of head injury

Name: Adult Bike Helmets

Hazard: The recalled helmets do not comply with the positional stability and labeling and certification requirements of the U.S. CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets. The helmets can fail to protect in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury.

Remedy: Refund

This recall involves JBM International Adult Bike Helmets. The helmets are labeled as “free size,” fitting a head circumference of about 22 ¾ to 24 ¼ inches. The helmets were sold in multiple color combinations: Black/Black, Pink/Black, Green/White, Yellow/Black, Orange/Black, Red /Black, Red/White, Black/White, Blue/White, Purple/Yellow, Silver. They have black and silver straps and a red buckle. “JBM” and an accompanying logo are printed on the sides of the helmet. Batch code JPG-89 is printed on a label on the inside of the helmet. The model and date can be found on a separate label on the inside of the helmet. Models JBM-A51, JBM-A53, JBM-A96, JBM-A97, JBM-A98, JBM-A99, JBM-A100, JBM-A101, JBM-A252, JBM-A253, JBM-A254, and JBM-A255 with production date 202110 are included in this recall.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled helmets and contact JBM International for a full refund. Consumers should destroy the recalled helmet by cutting off the straps and email a photo of the helmet with the straps cut off to jbmgearcs@gmail.com. Then dispose of the recalled helmets after submitting proof of destruction. JBM International is contacting all known purchasers directly.

More information can be found on the CPSC’s website, click here.

Delta Enterprise Corp. recalls outdoor kids swings sold at Walmart due to fall hazard

Name: 2-in-1 Outdoor Kids Swings

Hazard: The swing seat restraint straps can break, posing a fall hazard to young children.

Remedy: Repair

This recall involves 2-in-1 Outdoor Kids Swing with model numbers SW86508MM, SW86516MN, SW86575MM, SW86576MN and SW86577PW. The model number is printed on a Delta Children’s label with a blue heart on the bottom of the swing. The swings are made of plastic and have a bucket seat with a three-point safety harness and a high back that has a silhouette of Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse or PAW Patrol on top. The swings measure 16 inches wide by 10.8 inches deep and 22.2 inches high. Included rope measures 36 inches from the top of the swing. The swing is recommended for children ages 9 months through 4 years old and holds up to 50 pounds.

Consumers should immediately stop using the 2-in-1 Outdoor Kids Swings and contact Delta Enterprise Corp for free replacement straps.

More information can be found on the CPSC’s website, click here.

Jetson Electric Bikes recalls hoverboards sold at Target after 2 deaths were reported

Name: 42-volt Jetson Rogue self-balancing scooters/hoverboards

Hazard: The lithium-ion battery packs in the self-balancing scooters/hoverboards can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy: Refund

The CPSC announced Thursday, March 30, the recall of the 42-volt Jetson Rogue self-balancing scooters/hoverboards, saying that the lithium-ion battery packs in the product can overheat, posing a fire hazard. There have been multiple reports of the hoverboards burning, sparking or melting -- of which, several involving reports of flames, and one report of deaths related to the recall.

According to the CPSC, two sisters died in a fire on April 1, 2022, in Hellertown, Pennsylvania, and it is believed that a 42-volt Jetson Rogue was the point of origin of the fire. The parents suffered smoke inhalation injuries.

Both the CPSC and Jetson Electric Bikes are urging consumers to stop using and charging these hoverboards immediately.

More information can be found on the CPSC’s website, click here.

The Laundress recalls fabric conditioners due to chemical hazard

Name: The Laundress Fabric Conditioners

Hazard: The fabric conditioners can contain a chemical impurity, ethylene oxide, a carcinogen that can cause adverse health effects if there is significant and direct long-term exposure.

Remedy: Refund

This recall involves The Laundress Fabric Conditioner products, a complete list of which is available at www.TheLaundressRecall.com. All recalled products have “The Laundress – New York” printed at the top of the label.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled fabric conditioners and contact The Laundress for instructions to receive a full refund. Consumers who have previously requested a refund for these products in response to The Laundress’ December 2022 recall and reimbursement program should not submit a new request.

More information can be found on the CPSC’s website, click here.

Additional information on previous recall: The Laundress recalls 8 million laundry, cleaning products due to bacteria concern

The previous edition of the Recall Roundup can be found right here.