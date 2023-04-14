Tracking trash in Detroit: Here’s how to get junk items removed legally, for free

Spring is here and illegal dumpers are already on the move in Detroit -- but they might think twice if they knew how easy it is to legally remove junk items at no cost.

Trash in the city is a problem year-round, but when spring rolls around, the dumpers seem to reappear and throw their trash in other people’s neighborhoods.

Not only is it illegal, but it’s also a nuisance.

Local 4 rolled through the city on Friday and discovered trash bags and debris as well as leftover construction junk, all just left in yards and vacant lots along the roadway.

