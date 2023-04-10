Recall Roundup: IKEA kids games, BISSELL vacuum, salad mixes, other recalls to know from last week

Recall Roundup: Recalls you should know about for the week of April 3.

Here are the recalls you should know about from the week of April 3, 2023.

This edition of Recall Roundup features recalls announced between April 3 and April 7, 2023.

Recalls that don’t impact Michigan include a recall of chocolate crispy bars over undeclared tree nuts.

Food and drug recalls

Food and drug recalls this week include lettuce and salad kits, popped water lily seeds, and glucose monitoring systems. The information was provided by the FDA and the USDA.

Lettuce, salad kits recalled over listeria contamination

Revolution Farms of Caledonia, Michigan, is voluntarily recalling products packed between March 3, 2023, and March 11, 2023. (FDA)

Type : Food & Beverages

Reason : Listeria monocytogenes

Company name: Revolution Farms

Lettuce and salad kits sold under multiple brand names are being recalled because they could be contaminated with listeria. Revolution Farms of Caledonia, Michigan, is voluntarily recalling products packed between March 3, 2023, and March 11, 2023.

MDARD received a positive result for Listeria in a random sample test of a package of Revolution Farms Green Sweet Crisp – 5oz Retail with Best By date of April 2, 2023. No illnesses have been reported.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes deadly infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Otherwise healthy people may only experience short-term symptoms.

More information is available on the FDA’s website, click here.

Undeclared milk in cheddar cheese popped water lily seeds

Undeclared milk in cheddar cheese popped water lily seeds. (FDA)

Type : Food & Beverages

Reason : Undeclared milk

Company name: Karma Spices and Trading Company, LLC

Karma Spices and Trading Company, LLC of Walled Lake, Michigan is recalling White Cheddar Cheese Popped Water Lily Seeds, because it may contain undeclared Milk.

The recalled White Cheddar Cheese Popped Water Lily Seeds were sold at retail stores in Michigan stores and online at karmawellnesskitchen.com. The recalled product is white cheddar cheese popped water lily seed snack. The product is identifiable by the tan colored 1.5oz. standup pouch bag and artwork includes these words on front “white cheddar cheese-Popped water lily seeds”.

More information is available on the FDA’s website, click here.

FreeStyle Libre glucose monitoring systems recalled

Abbott glucose monitors recalled over burn risk

Type : Medical Devices

Reason : Potential for battery swelling and overheating.

Company name: Abbott

If not properly stored, charged, or used with the Abbott-provided yellow USB cable and power adapter, a potential exists for battery swelling and, in rare cases, extreme overheating, which may pose a fire hazard.

Abbott initiated a voluntary medical device correction in February to emphasize instructions for its FreeStyle Libre®, FreeStyle Libre® 14 day and FreeStyle Libre® 2 Readers in the United States due to a limited number of reports worldwide (0.0017%) from users over several years that their reader’s lithium-ion battery swelled, infrequently overheated or, in very rare cases, sparked or caught fire.

No Readers are being physically recalled and customers can continue to use their Readers with the Abbott-provided USB cable and power adapter.

More information is available on the FDA’s website, click here.

Consumer product recalls

Consumer product recalls this week include avalanche shovels, BISSELL vacuums, kids basket with balls toys, and IKEA fishing games. The information was provided by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

IKEA recalls fishing games due to choking hazard

IKEA recalls fishing games due to choking hazard. (CPSC)

Name: BLAVINGAD fishing games

Hazard: A small metal rivet within a wooden play piece can come loose and detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Remedy: Refund

This recall involves the IKEA BLÅVINGAD fishing game. The article name (“BLÅVINGAD”), article number “10539622,” supplier number “21576,” and “Made in China” are located on the back of the blue box. The ocean-themed fishing game consists of two wooden fishing lines with string and magnets to attract wooden play pieces with metal rivets. The game consists of 11 pieces and a die.

Globally, IKEA has received notice of four incident reports of the rivet coming loose. None of the reported incidents occurred in the U.S. or required medical attention.

More information can be found on the CPSC’s website, click here.

Monti Kids recalls basket with balls toys due to choking hazard

Monti Kids recalls basket with balls toys due to choking hazard. (CPSC)

Name: Basket with Balls toys sold with Monti Kids Tummy-Time, 4-6M Play and Early Gross Motor subscription boxes

Hazard: The swirls sewn onto the exterior of the blue, crocheted ball can separate, exposing small parts, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Remedy: Refund

This recall involves Basket of Balls with a ball that contains a blue crochet ball included in the Monti Kids Tummy-Time, 4-6 M Play and Early Gross Motor subscription boxes. The Basket with Balls has a blue crochet ball, a wooden ball and a red rubber ball that measure about 3.5 inches by 3.5 inches by 4 inches. MontiKids is printed on a label sewn inside of the basket.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled toys and contact Monti Kids for instructions on receiving a refund of $12. Consumers should show proof of destroying the recalled ball by cutting the blue crochet ball in half and then throwing the recalled ball in the garbage. Once they have cut the ball in half, they should send a photo of destruction to customercare@montikids.com. Consumers should state in the email that the recalled ball has been removed from use and indicate their refund preference either back to the credit card used for payment or a mailed check. Monti Kids is contacting all known purchasers.

More information can be found on the CPSC’s website, click here.

BISSELL expands recall of cordless multi-surface wet/dry vacuums

Bissel recalls 61,000 vacuums due to fire concerns. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Name: BISSELL® Cordless Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vacuums Models 2551R and 25518

Hazard: The circuit board inside the vacuum’s battery pack can overheat and smoke, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy: Repair

This recall expansion involves BISSELL Cordless Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vacuum models 2551R and 25518. “BISSELL” is printed on the foot of the product. The model numbers are visible when the clean water tank is removed.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vacuums and contact BISSELL for a free battery pack replacement. Consumers can either take the recalled product to a local BISSELL authorized service center for a free battery pack replacement or schedule a free in-home repair visit from an authorized BISSELL service technician to replace the existing battery pack.

More information can be found on the CPSC’s website, click here.

Mammut Sports Group recalls avalanche shovels due to risk of injury, death

Mammut Sports Group recalls avalanche shovels due to risk of injury, death. (CPSC)

Name: Alugator Ride 3.0 Hoe and Alugator Ride SE avalanche shovels

Hazard: The spring locking mechanism on the recalled avalanche shovels can fail in an emergency excavation of a person buried by an avalanche, posing a risk of injury or death for the buried person.

Remedy: Replace, repair

This recall involves Alugator Ride 3.0 Hoe and Alugator Ride SE shovels. The recalled shovels are used for digging out avalanche victims. The recalled shovels are made of aluminum, were sold in silver or black finishes and have orange handles. The recalled Alugator Ride 3.0 Hoe avalanche shovels were sold individually with production lot number 1121. The Alugator Ride SE avalanche shovels were sold as part of the Barryvox Package, and Barryvox Package Tour with production lot numbers 1221 and 0322. The product name and production lot number are printed on shovel shaft near the handle.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled avalanche shovels and follow the instructions at https://mammut.prezly.com/recall-notice-for-a-call-for-inspection-shovel-locking-mechanism to inspect the connection between the shaft and the shovel head to make sure it properly locks into position. If the connection does not lock into position, consumers should contact Mammut to obtain a prepaid return shipping label to return the shovel for a free repair or a free replacement shovel.

More information can be found on the CPSC’s website, click here.

