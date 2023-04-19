49º

Bank investigates after Dearborn man receives 26 credit cards with same number but different names

Hank Winchester, Consumer Investigative Reporter

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

Tags: Wayne County, Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. – A Wayne County man’s quest for a replacement credit card took an interesting turn when he received an unexpected amount of cards from Bank of America.

Brandon Katona of Dearborn requested a replacement credit card from Bank of America. However, when his replacement card arrived at his home, he got more than one. Katona said that he received 26 credit cards all with the same account number but tied to different names, other than his own.

What started as a fraud case tied to his account escalated into a bigger concern.

After reaching out to Bank of America and under the assumption that everything had been handled, the Dearborn resident started to receive imposter letters from Bank of America asking to add names to his account.

Bank of America told Local 4 that they had never seen a case like this before. The company believes this is an isolated incident and is working with the Metro Detroit to ensure his identity is locked down.

About the Authors:

Hank Winchester is Local 4’s Consumer Investigative Reporter and the head of WDIV’s “Help Me Hank” Consumer Unit. Hank works to solve consumer complaints, reveal important recalls and track down thieves who have ripped off people in our community.

Elizabeth Washington is a Digital News Editor and has been with Local 4 News since April 2022.

