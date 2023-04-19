Bank investigates after Dearborn man receives 26 credit cards with same number but different names

DEARBORN, Mich. – A Wayne County man’s quest for a replacement credit card took an interesting turn when he received an unexpected amount of cards from Bank of America.

Brandon Katona of Dearborn requested a replacement credit card from Bank of America. However, when his replacement card arrived at his home, he got more than one. Katona said that he received 26 credit cards all with the same account number but tied to different names, other than his own.

What started as a fraud case tied to his account escalated into a bigger concern.

After reaching out to Bank of America and under the assumption that everything had been handled, the Dearborn resident started to receive imposter letters from Bank of America asking to add names to his account.

Bank of America told Local 4 that they had never seen a case like this before. The company believes this is an isolated incident and is working with the Metro Detroit to ensure his identity is locked down.