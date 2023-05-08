Recall Roundup: 11 recalls you should know about from last week

Here are the recalls you should know about from the week of May 1, 2023.

This edition of Recall Roundup features recalls announced between May 1 and May 5, 2023.

Food and drug recalls

Food and drug recalls this week include Advil, at-home COVID tests, tahini sauce, and promotional cups. The information was provided by the FDA and the USDA.

The recalls that don’t impact Michigan include:

Family Dollar recalls Advil products that were not stored within temperature requirements

FILE - This Oct. 5, 2006 file photo shows boxes of Advil Liqui-gels on a store shelf in New York. The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday, July 9, 2015 announced it is bolstering warning labels on popular pain relievers like Advil and Aleve, adding new information about their risks of heart attack and stroke. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File) (Copyright 2006 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Type : Drugs, Over-the-Counter Drugs

Reason : Product was stored outside of labeled temperature requirements.

Company name : Family Dollar

Brand name: Advil

Family Dollar is initiating a voluntary retail level product recall of certain over-the-counter drug products regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that were stored and shipped to certain stores on or around June 1, 2022 through March 31, 2023 due to product being stored by Family Dollar outside of labeled temperature requirements.

To date, Family Dollar is not aware of any consumer complaints or reports of illness related to this recall.

At-home COVID tests recalled due to microbial contamination

At-home COVID tests recalled due to microbial contamination. (FDA)

Type : Medical Devices

Reason : Due to microbial contamination in the liquid buffer solution.

Company name: SD Biosensor, Inc.

SD Biosensor, Inc. today is requesting that consumers stop using and dispose of specific Pilot COVID-19 At-Home Tests in the United States because potentially harmful bacteria were found in the tube with liquid inside (pouch 2 of the kits).

The affected tests can be identified by the lot number on the outer packaging and should be appropriately discarded. Dispose of the entire test kit in the household trash. Do not pour the liquid down the drain.

Direct exposure to the liquid in the tube through misuse or spillage could potentially lead to serious illness.

Organic tahini recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

Organic tahini recalled due to possible salmonella contamination. (FDA)

Type : Food & Beverages, Dressing/Condiment, Foodborne Illness

Reason : Potential Foodborne Illness/Salmonella

Company name : Rushdi Food Industries

Brand name: Mighty Sesame Co.

Rushdi Food Industries, an Israeli based manufacturer, is voluntarily recalling their Mighty Sesame 10.9 Oz Organic Tahini (Squeezable) with the specific expiration date of 9/25/23 due t0 potential Salmonella contamination. Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severs illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

Promotional ceramicware cups recalled due to possible health risk

Promotional ceramicware cups recalled due to possible health risk. (FDA)

Type : Food & Beverages

Reason : May exceed FDA guidance levels for leachable lead.

Company name: Del Maguey Co.

Del Maguey Co., New York, NY is conducting a voluntary recall of certain ceramicware cups called copitas – small artisan cups traditionally used for drinking mezcal – because they may exceed FDA guidance levels for leachable lead.

To date, no complaints of illness or injury related to usage of the copitas have been reported. Del Maguey is conducting a voluntary recall purely as a precautionary measure.

The copitas were distributed free-of-charge to consumers at retail locations, events and tastings across the United States.

Consumer product recalls

Consumer product recalls this week include children’s robes, food dehydrators, snowmobiles, doll pins, doorglass inserts, youth all-terrain vehicles, and bunk beds. The information was provided by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The Company Store recalls children’s robes due to violation of federal flammability standards, burn hazard

The Company Store recalls children’s robes due to violation of federal flammability standards, burn hazard. (CPSC)

Name: Children’s white robes

Hazard: The recalled children’s white robes fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy: Refund

This recall involves The Company Store branded white children’s robes. The robes are 100% cotton terry, long-sleeved, hooded, have two front pockets and two side seam belt loops with a matching belt. The robes were sold in white and in sizes 2T through 16 years. “The Company Store” and “RN#86790″ are printed on a sewn-in neck label.

Consumers should immediately take the recalled robes away from children, stop using them and contact The Company Store for a full refund. Consumers should destroy the robes by cutting them both vertically and horizontally and dispose of them in accordance with local state recycling laws. The Company Store is contacting all known purchasers directly.

More information can be found on the CPSC’s website, click here.

Food dehydrators recalled due to fire hazard

Food dehydrators recalled due to fire hazard. (CPSC)

Name: Sahara Folding Food Dehydrators

Hazard: The heater fan can fail and cause the components to overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy: Repair

This recall involves the Brod & Taylor Sahara Folding Food Dehydrators. The dehydrator has seven shelves, two front glass doors and folds to one third its size for storage. The back panel of each dehydrator has the model number DR710, the production code CCAE, and its individual serial number. The recalled dehydrators have serial numbers between 12139055 and 12140194.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Sahara Folding Food Dehydrators, remove the polyester air filter and contact Berkshire Innovations for a free repair. The repair is replacing the air filter with a non-flammable metal screen air filter. The air filter is designed for easy toolless access by consumers.

More information can be found on the CPSC’s website, click here.

Polaris snowmobiles recalled due to fire injury hazard

Polaris snowmobiles recalled due to fire injury hazard. (CPSC)

Name: Model Year 2022-2023 MATRYX RMK KHAOS and PRO Snowmobiles

Hazard: When the rider engages the throttle and brake (including the parking brake) simultaneously on the recalled snowmobiles, the brake system can overheat in the caliper/pad/brake rotor area, posing a fire hazard and risk of burn injuries to the rider.

Remedy: Repair

This recall involves Polaris Model Year 2022-2023 MATRYX RMK KHAOS and PRO snowmobiles. The recalled snowmobiles were sold in black and custom color combinations. “POLARIS” or “KHAOS” is stamped on the front side paneling of the vehicles. The VIN and Model Number are located on the right side of the vehicle’s frame.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled snowmobiles and contact Polaris or an authorized Polaris dealer to schedule a free repair. The dealer will conduct a check of the snowmobile braking system and install a software update. Polaris is notifying all dealers and registered owners directly.

More information can be found on the CPSC’s website, click here.

L.O.L. Surprise! metal doll pins recalled due to lead poisoning hazard

L.O.L. Surprise! metal doll pins recalled due to lead poisoning hazard. (CPSC)

Name: L.O.L. Surprise! Trick or Treat subscription boxes sold with Metal Doll Pins

Hazard: The paint on the children’s metal doll pins contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint ban, posing a lead poisoning hazard. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.

Remedy: Refund

This recall involves CultureFly’s L.O.L. Surprise! Trick or Treat-themed boxes sold with metal doll pins. The purple boxes have an image of three dolls, spiderwebs, skulls and bats; and the phrases L.O.L. Surprise! and Trick or Treat are printed on top. The metal doll pin has blue, pink and purple hair in pigtails, blue eyes, pink shoes and bra and underwear. They include magnetic, cutout clothes to dress the doll.

Consumers should immediately take the recalled metal doll pins away from children, stop using them and contact CultureFly for a $10 refund. Consumers will receive an e-mail with instructions to return or dispose of the recalled metal doll pins in accordance with local state laws. Consumers will be contacted directly by CultureFly.

More information can be found on the CPSC’s website, click here.

Severe weather doorglass inserts recalled due to hurricane zone wind-borne debris injury hazard

Severe weather doorglass inserts recalled due to hurricane zone wind-borne debris injury hazard. (CPSC)

Name: Severe Weather Doorglass Inserts

Hazard: Under severe weather conditions, such as hurricanes, the adhesive bond holding the doorglass inserts can become separated from the door causing a risk of injury and property damage from windborne debris.

Remedy: Repair

This recall involves severe weather doorglass inserts designed to protect homes in hurricane prone regions from the risk of wind-borne debris. The recalled glassdoor inserts were sold under the ODL, Western Reflections and Kenyon’s Glass brand names. Date codes for affected products 05/01/2022 through 12/06/2022 are located on the bottom corners of the doors. The recalled doorglass inserts are often purchased by intermediate distributors and placed into completed “door and doorglass” products, such as under the Jeld-Wen brand.

Consumers need to be aware the recalled severe weather doorglass insert may not function as expected, and should immediately contact ODL to arrange for a free repair by a qualified technician. The doorglass insert will be repaired or replaced free of charge.

More information can be found on the CPSC’s website, click here.

Youth all-terrain vehicles recalled due to violation of federal safety standards, risk of serious injury or death

Youth all-terrain vehicles recalled due to violation of federal safety standards, risk of serious injury or death. (CPSC)

Name: Ricky Powersports Youth All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs)

Hazard: The recalled ATVs fail to comply with the mandatory requirements of the federal ATV safety standard, including parking brake requirements, posing a collision hazard to consumers if the vehicle is parked on an incline. The ATVs also fail to comply with other mandatory safety requirements for ATVs intended for children 10 years of age and older, including improper labeling and missing safety reflectors. ATVs that fail to meet the mandatory safety standard requirements pose a risk of serious injury or death.

Remedy: Repair

The recall involves Ricky Powersports RPS Youth BF-ATV125E 125cc ATVs. The ATVs were sold in burgundy, purple camo, red spider, blue, black, blue spider, black spider, pink camo, leaf camo and army green camo colors and are intended for use by children ages 10 years and older.

“RPS” is printed on the handlebar pad and “125cc” is printed on both sides of the vehicle. The model number is printed on both sides of the vehicle and on an identification plate mounted on the frame behind the front bumper which also states, “this ATV is subject to Ricky Powersports LLC’s action plan approved by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.”

More information can be found on the CPSC’s website, click here.

Bunk beds recalled due to fall and impact hazards

Bunk beds recalled due to fall and impact hazards. (CPSC)

Name: Twin Over Twin Bunk Beds

Hazard: The wooden slats supporting the bunk beds can break while in use, posing fall and impact hazards.

Remedy: Repair

This recall involves Walker Edison Furniture Twin Over Twin Bunk Beds. The wooden bunk beds were sold in various colors and finishes. All models have a ladder down the side. Walker Edison Furniture, Made in Brazil and the model name are printed on a label on the inside of the bed rail or foot board.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bunk beds and contact Walker Edison Furniture to receive a free repair kit consisting of 12 wooden slats and new instructions. Walker Edison is contacting known purchasers directly.

More information can be found on the CPSC’s website, click here.

