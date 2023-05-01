Recall Roundup: Gold Medal flour, travel steam irons, ready-to-eat soup, 12 other recalls to know

Here are the recalls you should know about from the week of April 24, 2023.

This edition of Recall Roundup features recalls announced between April 24 and April 28, 2023.

Food and drug recalls

Food and drug recalls this week include ready-to-eat soup, Gold Medal flour, four different drug products, and blueberry peach crisps. The information was provided by the FDA and the USDA.

The recalls that don’t impact Michigan include:

Ready-to-eat meat soup recalled due to possible contamination

Type : Food & Beverages

Reason : Possible contamination

Company name: Ivar’s Soup Company

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert due to concerns that ready-to-eat meat soup products may have been prepared, packed, or held under insanitary conditions, which may result in the product spoiling prematurely. FSIS is issuing this public health alert to ensure that consumers are aware that these products should not be consumed. A recall was not requested because the products are no longer available for purchase.

More information is available on the USDA’s website, click here.

General Mills issues flour recall after salmonella discovery

Type : Food & Beverages, Bakery Product/Mix, Foodborne Illness

Type : Food & Beverages, Bakery Product/Mix, Foodborne Illness

Reason : Potential to be contaminated with Salmonella

Company name : General Mills

Brand name: Gold Medal

General Mills today announced a voluntary national recall of two-, five- and 10-pound bags of its Gold Medal Unbleached and Bleached All Purpose Flour with a “better if used by” date of March 27, 2024, and March 28, 2024. The recall is being issued for the potential presence of Salmonella Infantis,which was discovered during sampling of the five-pound bag product.

This recall affects two date codes of Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose Flour in the five- and ten pound bags and two date codes of Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose Flour in the two- and five-pound bags. All other types of Gold Medal Flour are not affected by this recall.

More information is available on the FDA’s website, click here.

Nationwide recall of FENTANYL Buccal tablets

Type : Drugs

Type : Drugs

Reason : Safety updates were omitted in the Product Insert/Medication Guide (MG)

Company name: Teva Pharmaceuticals USA

Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, has initiated a voluntary nationwide recall of specific lots of various strengths of FENTANYL Buccal Tablets CII to the Consumer Level. Teva USA manufactured and labeled these product lots exclusively for Mayne Pharma Inc. under Mayne’s label. This recall has been initiated because safety updates were omitted in the Product Insert/Medication Guide (MG) that are provided with these recalled lots.

The main safety concern is a potential for incomplete information needed by health care providers and patients regarding safe use of the product. Not following, or not being aware of, the omitted safety updates in the Product Insert/Medication Guide (MG) could lead to life-threatening adverse events; although, based on a Health Hazard Assessment conducted by Teva, the likelihood of the harm occurrence is considered remote. To date, Teva has not received any complaints related to the product labeling.

More information is available on the FDA’s website, click here.

TruVision Health recalls dietary supplements due to possible health risk

Type : Food & Beverages

Type : Food & Beverages

Reason : Unapproved Hordenine and octodrine/DMHA (1,5-dimethylhexylamine)

Company name: TruVision Health

TruVision Health LLC is recalling the dietary supplement products listed below because they contain the unapproved dietary ingredients hordenine and/or octodrine/DMHA (1,5-Dimethylhexylamine).

Hordenine is possibly unsafe when taken by mouth and might cause stimulating side effects such as rapid heart rate, high blood pressure, jitteriness, nervousness, nausea, vomiting or insomnia. These adverse events are more likely to occur in sensitive sub-populations of people such as pregnant women and consumers with cardiovascular disease. Currently, hordenine is not an approved dietary ingredient in dietary supplements.

More information is available on the FDA’s website, click here.

Various human, animal drug products recalled due to company shutdown

Type : Drugs

Reason : As a result of a bankruptcy, the firm is removing several products from the market due to the discontinuation of the Quality program which would result in the company’s inability to assure that products meet the identity, strength, quality, and purity cha

Company name: Akorn Operating Company LLC

April 26, 2023 – Gurnee, IL, Akorn Operating Company LLC has filed Chapter 7 bankruptcy on February 23, 2023. In connection with that filing, the company has ceased and shutdown all operations and terminated all its employees of all domestic US Sites. The Akorn Trustee is initiating a voluntary recall of various within-expiry human and animal products as a result of the closures and discontinuation of the Quality activities of these marketed products. (Refer to Attachment I and II). The discontinuation of the Quality program means the company will not be able to support or guarantee that the products will meet all intended specifications through the labeled shelf life of the product. Further distribution or use of any remaining product on the market should cease immediately.

More information is available on the FDA’s website, click here.

Male enhancement drugs recalled due to presence of tadalafil and sildenafil

Type : Drugs, Over-the-Counter Drugs

Reason : Product contains undeclared tadalafil and sildenafil

Company name: Gadget Island, Inc.

Gear Isle is voluntarily recalling the following products listed in the table below to the consumer level. FDA analysis has found the products to be tainted with sildenafil and tadalafil. Sildenafil and tadalafil are ingredients known as Phosphodiesterase Inhibitors (PDE-5) inhibitors found in FDA-approved products for the treatment of male erectile dysfunction. The presence of sildenafil and tadalafil in these products renders them unapproved drugs for which the safety and efficacy have not been established and, therefore, subject to recall.

More information is available on the FDA’s website, click here.

Blueberry peach crisp recalled due to undeclared almond allergen

Type : Food & Beverages

Type : Food & Beverages

Reason : Product may contain undeclared almonds

Company name : American Outdoor Products

Brand name: Backpacker’s Pantry

American Outdoor Products of Boulder, CO is voluntarily recalling its 4.6 ounce packages of Backpacker’s Pantry Blueberry Peach Crisp because the ingredient statement declares “Almonds”, but the “Contains” statement did not declare “Almond”.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The recalled Blueberry Peach Crisp was distributed nationwide in retail stores and through online orders.

More information is available on the FDA’s website, click here.

Consumer product recalls

Consumer product recalls this week include stuffed monkeys, pool drain covers, travel steam irons, avalanche transceivers, all-terrain vehicles, and Easter bunny necklaces. The information was provided by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Plush monkey toys recalled due to choking hazard

Name: Screaming Plush Monkey Toys

Name: Screaming Plush Monkey Toys

Hazard: The eyes on the toy can detach, posing a small part choking hazard to children.

Remedy: Refund

This recall involves Screaming Plush Monkeys in brown, blue and pink. The monkeys are 23 inches long and make a scream-like sound when the front paw is pressed. The front paws of the plush monkey have Velcro so that the monkey’s arms can be wrapped around a consumer’s neck. Model TM-3280 and Diamond Visions, Inc. are printed on a tag on the monkey.

More information can be found on the CPSC’s website, click here.

Pickloud-US recalls pool and spa drain covers recalled due to entrapment hazard

Name: Pool and spa drain covers

Name: Pool and spa drain covers

Hazard: The recalled drain covers do not conform to the entrapment protection standards of the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act (VGBA), posing an entrapment hazard to swimmers and bathers.

Remedy: Refund

This recall involves Pickloud round pool main drain covers with two screws that are sold for use in swimming pools. The top grate is 6.69 inches in diameter and the bottom mounting plate is 8.3 inches in diameter. They are white and made of ABS plastic.

Pool owners/operators and consumers should immediately stop using pools with the recalled pool drain covers. Consumers should remove the drain cover from the pool and contact the firm at Jdbvxaa@hotmail.com for instructions on how to return the drain cover for a full refund. Ensure all pools and spas have Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act (VGBA) compliant drain covers and teach children to stay away from drains. Pickloud is contacting all purchasers directly.

More information can be found on the CPSC’s website, click here.

Steamfast, Brookstone travel steam irons recalled due to burn, shock hazard

Name: Steamfast Home & Away Travel Steam Irons and Brookstone Steam Bug Travel Steam Irons

Name: Steamfast Home & Away Travel Steam Irons and Brookstone Steam Bug Travel Steam Irons

Hazard: The power cord can become damaged near the cord bushing, which can lead to overheating of the cord, posing fire and burn hazards. In addition, cord damage near the bushing can result in exposed copper wires, posing a shock hazard.

Remedy: Refund

This recall involves dual voltage Steamfast brand Home and Away Travel Steam Irons with model numbers SF-717, SF-720 and SF-727 and with date codes between January 2008 and March 2017, and Brookstone Steam Bug Travel Steam Irons with model number 606335. The model numbers and the production date codes are printed on the back of the irons. Steamfast or Brookstone are printed on the white irons.

The recalled Steamfast and Brookstone irons can also be identified by the length of the cord bushing. The recalled irons have a gray or black cord bushing that extends less than one inch from the enclosure along the power cord.

More information can be found on the CPSC’s website, click here.

Liusin recalls pool drain covers due to entrapment hazard

Name: Ejoyous pool drain covers

Name: Ejoyous pool drain covers

Hazard: The recalled drain covers do not conform to the entrapment protection standards of the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act (VGBA), posing an entrapment hazard to swimmers and bathers.

Remedy: Refund

This recall involves the Ejoyous-branded pool main drain covers that are sold for use in swimming pools. The top grate is about 6.7 inches in diameter and the bottom mounting plate is 8.3 inches in diameter. They are white and made of ABS plastic.

Pool owners/operators and consumers should immediately stop using pools with the recalled pool drain covers. Consumers should remove the drain cover from the pool and contact the firm at liuliusingus@163.com for instructions on how to return the drain cover for a full refund. Ensure all pools and spas have Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act (VGBA) compliant drain covers and teach children to stay away from drains. Liusin is contacting all purchasers directly.

More information can be found on the CPSC’s website, click here.

Vijayli-US recalls pool drain covers due to entrapment hazard

Name: Pool drain covers

Name: Pool drain covers

Hazard: The recalled drain covers do not conform to the entrapment protection standards of the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act (VGBA), posing an entrapment hazard to swimmers and bathers.

Remedy: Refund

This recall involves Vijayli round pool main drain covers with two screws that are sold for use in swimming pools. The top grate is 6.69 inches in diameter and the bottom mounting plate is 8.3 inches in diameter. They are white and made of ABS plastic.

Pool owners/operators and consumers should immediately stop using pools with the recalled pool drain covers. Consumers should remove the drain cover from the pool and contact the firm at vijayli2233@outlook.com for instructions on how to return the drain cover for a full refund. Ensure all pools and spas have Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act (VGBA) compliant drain covers and teach children to stay away from drains. Vijayli is contacting all purchasers directly.

More information can be found on the CPSC’s website, click here.

Black Diamond Equipment recalls avalanche transceivers due to risk of loss of emergency communication

Name: Recon LT Avalanche Transceivers

Name: Recon LT Avalanche Transceivers

Hazard: The recalled transceivers can unexpectedly enter search mode due to interference from other beacons. If this occurs, the device could fail to transmit the position of survivors of an avalanche, resulting in delayed search and rescue operations, which could result in severe bodily harm or death if the skier is buried under snow.

Remedy: Refund, repair

This recall involves Black Diamond Recon LT avalanche transceivers, Black Diamond Alpine Avy Safety Sets and Black Diamond Recon LT Avy Safety Sets. The recalled transceivers were sold as a standalone unit and as part of an avalanche safety set. The transceivers are plastic with an LCD screen. They have a gray exterior and a blue top. The Black Diamond logo and model name are on the front of the unit. The following three models have UPC codes located on the product’s box.

More information can be found on the CPSC’s website, click here.

EGL Motor recalls all-terrain vehicles due to risk of serious injury or death

Name: EGL Motor ACE-branded Youth All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs)

Name: EGL Motor ACE-branded Youth All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs)

Hazard: The recalled ATVs fail to comply with the requirements of the federal mandatory ATV safety standard. The Ace-branded K125 and C125 models exceed the maximum speed limitations for vehicles intended for children aged 10 and older, posing a risk of high-speed crash. For T125 and C125 models, the parking brakes do not prevent movement of the vehicle, posing a collision hazard to consumers if the vehicle is parked on an incline. ATVs that fail to meet the mandatory safety requirements pose a risk of serious injury or death.

Remedy: Repair

The recall involves EGL Motor’s ACE-branded Youth ATVs, models K125, T125 and C125. The vehicles were sold in various colors including orange, red, blue, pink and green and marketed for children ages 10 and older. The model name “ACE POWER K125,” “ACE POWER T125″ or “ACE POWER CONQUEROR” is displayed on both sides of the vehicle. The model number is stamped into the metal plate located on the left side, under the rear body. The phrase “This ATV is subject to EGL MOTOR INC’s action plan approved by U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission” is printed on a label located under the model number plate.

More information can be found on the CPSC’s website, click here.

Easter bunny necklaces recalled due to high levels of cadmium

Name: Easter Bunny and Boutique Butterfly Jewel Necklaces

Name: Easter Bunny and Boutique Butterfly Jewel Necklaces

Hazard: The necklaces have high levels of cadmium. Cadmium is toxic if ingested by children and can cause adverse health effects.

Remedy: Refund

This recall involves the Easter Bunny Necklace with model number 86140 and the Boutique Butterfly Jewel Necklace with model number 90422 printed on the back of the packaging. The recalled bunny necklaces have a white bunny holding an Easter egg and a gold-colored chain. The recalled butterfly necklaces have blue, pink or purple stones on the butterfly’s wings and a gold-colored chain. They were sold threaded through a white plastic backing. “Great Pretenders” is printed on the tag.

More information can be found on the CPSC’s website, click here.

