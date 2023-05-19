Target recalls 5M candles for laceration, burn hazard: Full list of products, what to do

Target is recalling nearly five million candles after six reports of injuries including lacerations and severe burns.

Here’s the info from CPSC:

This recall involves certain Threshold Glass Jar 5.5 ounce 1-Wick, 14 ounce 3-Wick and 20 ounce 3-Wick Candles in multiple scents. The recalled item numbers are printed on the bottom of the glass jars.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled candles and return them to any Target store for a full refund or contact Target to receive a prepaid return label to return the candles by mail.

Incidents/Injuries:

Target received 137 reports of the candle jar breaking or cracking during use. Six injuries were reported, including lacerations and severe burns.

Sold At:

Target stores nationwide and online at www.target.com from August 2019 through March 2023 for between $3 and $20.

Here’s the full product list:

(Also available here from CPSC)

Threshold Glass Jar Candles (Target)

