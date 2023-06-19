Recall Roundup: Marie Callender’s shepherd’s pie, frozen strawberries, hedge trimmers -- and more

The Recall Roundup tracks recalls issued by the FDA, CPSC, and the USDA that impact Michigan and beyond.
This edition of the Recall Roundup features recalls announced between May 29 through June 19, 2023.
Food and drug recalls
The following list was provided by the FDA:
- Dietary supplement: PROCAPS S.A. DE C.V. from San Salvador, El Salvador is voluntarily recalling Laboratorios Lopez’s Bacaolinita 8 FL OZ, a dietary supplement, due to the label of the product not declaring, PEG-40 hydrogenated castor oil as an inactive ingredient on the labeling. More here.
- Frozen fruit: Willamette Valley Fruit Co, Salem, OR is voluntarily recalling select packages of frozen fruit containing strawberries grown in Mexico due to the potential for Hepatitis A contamination. More here.
- Undeclared allergen in supplement: Supplement Manufacturing Partner Inc. is recalling Havasu Nutrition’s Beet Root Powder + because it contains an undeclared milk allergen. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or a life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product. More here.
- Chocolate chunk gelato: Gelato Boy of Boulder, Colorado is recalling 728 cases / 5,824 units of Chocolate Chunk Gelato because it may contain undeclared MILK. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to MILK run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product. More here.
- Drug recall for mislabeling: The Harvard Drug Group, LLC d/b/a Major Pharmaceutical and Rugby Laboratories is initiating a voluntary recall of a single lot of Dronabinol Capsules, USP, 2.5 mg and Ziprasidone Hydrochloride Capsules, 20 mg to the consumer level. The Harvard Drug Group, LLC received a customer complaint from a distributor, that some unit dose cartons labeled as Ziprasidone Hydrochloride Capsules, 20 mg were found to contain blister packages labeled as and containing Dronabinol Capsules. More here.
- Fruit cup choking hazard: RICHIN TRADING INC. OF ALHAMBRA, CA is voluntarily recalling its MINI FRUIT JELLY CUP (35.27oz. and 52.90 oz.) due to the products being a potential choking hazard based off the product size. Small jelly cups have previously been implicated in choking deaths of children. More here.
- Tostitos undeclared milk recall: Frito-Lay today issued a voluntary recall of select 15 oz. Tostitos Avocado Salsa Jar Dips that may contain an undeclared milk allergen. Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products. More here.
The following products were recalled, but do not impact Michigan: Cricket Creek Farm cheese recalled for listeria, Tillamook undeclared allergen, onion flavored rings undeclared allergen, undeclared peanut in chocolate covered raisins, and a frozen fruit blend recall.
The following list was provided by the USDA:
- Mortadella deli meat products for undeclared allergen: Sofina Foods Inc., a Markham, Ontario, Canada establishment, is recalling approximately 15,165 pounds of ready-to-eat mortadella deli meat products due to misbranding and undeclared allergen. More here.
- Homestyle chili topping for undeclared allergen: J.T.M. Provisions Company, a Harrison, Ohio establishment, is recalling approximately 200 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) chili topping product due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen. More here.
- Frozen beef Shepherd’s Pie for possible foreign matter contamination: Conagra Brands, Inc., a Russellville, Ark. establishment, is recalling approximately 2,717 pounds of frozen beef shepherd’s pie products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically clear, flexible plastic. More here.
The following products were recalled, but do not impact Michigan: Frozen lamb products, pork rind products, beef chili products, and ready-to-eat pork sausage links.
Consumer product recalls
The following list was provided by the Consumer Product Safety Commission:
- Scooters recalled for fall hazard: Jetson Electric Bikes recalls Nova and Star 3-wheel kick children’s scooters due to fall hazard. More here.
- Hedge trimmers can turn on unexpectedly: Chervon North America recalls EGO Power+ cordless brushless hedge trimmers because the rear switch trigger can fail to rebound after being pressed, which can cause the unit to activate unexpectedly posing a laceration hazard. More here.
- Juicers recalled because blade can rupture: Empower Brands recalls Power XL self-cleaning juicers because the juicers can rupture during use posing a laceration hazard. The rupture can also leave small particle shavings in the juice, posing an ingestion hazard. More here.
- Infant bath seats recalled for drowning hazard: TopGlore is recalling the Narskido Infant Bath Seats because they do not meet federal safety standards for bath seats. They do not meet the requirements for stability and leg openings. They can tip over while in use, posing a downing hazard to babies. They were sold exclusively on Amazon. More here.
- Mirrors can detach from frame: Uniek is recalling the Kate and Laurel mirrors because they can detach from the frame causing the mirror to fall and posing a laceration hazard. More here.
- Snowmobiles recalled for fire hazard: Textron Specialized Vehicles recalls Arctic Cat 8000 Snowmobiles because the fuel rail dampener snap ring can become loose and leak fuel posing a fire hazard. More here.
- Children’s pajamas recalled due to fire hazard: Deux Par Deux Children’s one-piece and two-piece pajama sets are being recalled because they do not meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear. More here.
- Children’s pajamas and nightdresses recalled for fire hazard: Little Cotton Clothes recalls children’s pajamas and nightdresses because they do not meet federal flammability standards. More here.
- Ashley Furniture fire hazard: Ashely Furniture is recalling loveseats, sofas and recliners from their Party Time Collection because they can overheat posing a fire hazard. More here.
- Recalled helmets pose head injury hazard: Giro Merit Bicycle Helmets is recalling helmets that do not comply with federal safety standard. They can fail to protect the user in a crash and risk head injury. More here.
- Haining Degao Benches legs can break: TJX is recalling Haining Degao Benches because the legs can break or detach from the recalled bench when a consumer is seated on the bench, posing a fall hazard. More here.
- Furnaces recalled for carbon monoxide poisoning hazard: Allied Air Enterprises recalls Armstrong Air and Air Ease Gas Furnaces due to carbon monoxide poisoning hazard. More here.
- John Deere recalls Gators for fire hazard: John Deere is recalling certain Gator utility vehicles because fuel can leak from under the fuel cap posing a fire hazard. More here.
- Hydraulic disc brakes recalled: Promax hydraulic disc brakes sold on Trek bicycles are being recalled because the brake hose can detach from the brake lever posing a crash hazard. More here.
- SCUBA diving buoyancy device recalled for drowning hazard: SCUBA Diving Buoyancy Compensating Devices are being recalled because the handle for the weight pockets in the Scuba Diving Buoyancy Compensating Device can break during use. If this happens, the user will not be able to dump weight pockets in an emergency to rise to the surface, posing a drowning hazard. More here.
