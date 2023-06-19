59º

Help Me Hank

Recall Roundup: Marie Callender’s shepherd’s pie, frozen strawberries, hedge trimmers -- and more

Recalls issued from May 29 through June 18

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

A list of recalls for June 18, 2023, gathered from the FDA, CPSC, and the USDA. (WDIV)

The Recall Roundup tracks recalls issued by the FDA, CPSC, and the USDA that impact Michigan and beyond.

This edition of the Recall Roundup features recalls announced between May 29 through June 19, 2023.

Food and drug recalls

FDA recalls from June 18, 2023. (FDA)

The following list was provided by the FDA:

  • Dietary supplement: PROCAPS S.A. DE C.V. from San Salvador, El Salvador is voluntarily recalling Laboratorios Lopez’s Bacaolinita 8 FL OZ, a dietary supplement, due to the label of the product not declaring, PEG-40 hydrogenated castor oil as an inactive ingredient on the labeling. More here.
  • Frozen fruit: Willamette Valley Fruit Co, Salem, OR is voluntarily recalling select packages of frozen fruit containing strawberries grown in Mexico due to the potential for Hepatitis A contamination. More here.
  • Undeclared allergen in supplement: Supplement Manufacturing Partner Inc. is recalling Havasu Nutrition’s Beet Root Powder + because it contains an undeclared milk allergen. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or a life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product. More here.
  • Chocolate chunk gelato: Gelato Boy of Boulder, Colorado is recalling 728 cases / 5,824 units of Chocolate Chunk Gelato because it may contain undeclared MILK. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to MILK run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product. More here.
  • Drug recall for mislabeling: The Harvard Drug Group, LLC d/b/a Major Pharmaceutical and Rugby Laboratories is initiating a voluntary recall of a single lot of Dronabinol Capsules, USP, 2.5 mg and Ziprasidone Hydrochloride Capsules, 20 mg to the consumer level. The Harvard Drug Group, LLC received a customer complaint from a distributor, that some unit dose cartons labeled as Ziprasidone Hydrochloride Capsules, 20 mg were found to contain blister packages labeled as and containing Dronabinol Capsules. More here.
  • Fruit cup choking hazard: RICHIN TRADING INC. OF ALHAMBRA, CA is voluntarily recalling its MINI FRUIT JELLY CUP (35.27oz. and 52.90 oz.) due to the products being a potential choking hazard based off the product size. Small jelly cups have previously been implicated in choking deaths of children. More here.
  • Tostitos undeclared milk recall: Frito-Lay today issued a voluntary recall of select 15 oz. Tostitos Avocado Salsa Jar Dips that may contain an undeclared milk allergen. Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products. More here.

The following products were recalled, but do not impact Michigan: Cricket Creek Farm cheese recalled for listeria, Tillamook undeclared allergen, onion flavored rings undeclared allergen, undeclared peanut in chocolate covered raisins, and a frozen fruit blend recall.

The following list was provided by the USDA:

USDA recalls June 18, 2023. (USDA)

The following products were recalled, but do not impact Michigan: Frozen lamb products, pork rind products, beef chili products, and ready-to-eat pork sausage links.

Consumer product recalls

CPSC recalls on June 18, 2023. (CPSC)

The following list was provided by the Consumer Product Safety Commission:

View previous editions of the Recall Roundup | View other recall coverage

