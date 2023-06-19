Recall Roundup: Marie Callender’s shepherd’s pie, frozen strawberries, hedge trimmers -- and more

A list of recalls for June 18, 2023, gathered from the FDA, CPSC, and the USDA.

The Recall Roundup tracks recalls issued by the FDA, CPSC, and the USDA that impact Michigan and beyond.

This edition of the Recall Roundup features recalls announced between May 29 through June 19, 2023.

Food and drug recalls

FDA recalls from June 18, 2023. (FDA)

The following list was provided by the FDA:

The following products were recalled, but do not impact Michigan: Cricket Creek Farm cheese recalled for listeria, Tillamook undeclared allergen, onion flavored rings undeclared allergen, undeclared peanut in chocolate covered raisins, and a frozen fruit blend recall.

The following list was provided by the USDA:

USDA recalls June 18, 2023. (USDA)

The following products were recalled, but do not impact Michigan: Frozen lamb products, pork rind products, beef chili products, and ready-to-eat pork sausage links.

Consumer product recalls

CPSC recalls on June 18, 2023. (CPSC)

The following list was provided by the Consumer Product Safety Commission:

View previous editions of the Recall Roundup | View other recall coverage