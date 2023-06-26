68º

Help Me Hank

Here’s why your Fourth of July cookout will cost a whole lot more this year

Average cookout cost of $69.88 has risen 17% from 2022

Hank Winchester, Consumer Investigative Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County
If you want to fire up the grill this summer, you should be prepared to open your wallet. Steaks, burgers, and beer cost more now than a year ago, and shoppers feel it.

At Holiday Market in Royal Oak, some beef bratwurst and fourth specials will roll out next week, but before Local 4 reveals the keys to saving, looking at the numbers, Independence Day food prices soar:

  • Steak $10.75lb, up 7.9%
  • Ground beef $5.35lb up 6%
  • Pork $4.19lb, up 4%

The average cookout cost of $69.88 has risen 17% from 2022.

The more affordable Fourth of July food options like chicken breast, hot dogs, strawberries, and potato chip prices dropped 10-15% from 2022.

Dewey Steffen is a financial expert. He says to save, shoppers must stick to one store.

About the Authors:

Hank Winchester is Local 4’s Consumer Investigative Reporter and the head of WDIV’s “Help Me Hank” Consumer Unit. Hank works to solve consumer complaints, reveal important recalls and track down thieves who have ripped off people in our community.

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

