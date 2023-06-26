Here’s why your Fourth of July cookout will cost a whole lot more this year

If you want to fire up the grill this summer, you should be prepared to open your wallet. Steaks, burgers, and beer cost more now than a year ago, and shoppers feel it.

DETROIT – If you want to fire up the grill this summer, you should be prepared to open your wallet. Steaks, burgers, and beer cost more now than a year ago, and shoppers feel it.

At Holiday Market in Royal Oak, some beef bratwurst and fourth specials will roll out next week, but before Local 4 reveals the keys to saving, looking at the numbers, Independence Day food prices soar:

Steak $10.75lb, up 7.9%

Ground beef $5.35lb up 6%

Pork $4.19lb, up 4%

The average cookout cost of $69.88 has risen 17% from 2022.

The more affordable Fourth of July food options like chicken breast, hot dogs, strawberries, and potato chip prices dropped 10-15% from 2022.

Dewey Steffen is a financial expert. He says to save, shoppers must stick to one store.