Crumbling building has residents, workers in fear as chunks of granite fall onto Detroit sidewalk

DETROIT – A Detroit Public Lighting Department building in Midtown has created a dangerous problem for people living and working in the area.

The building has begun to crumble, sending chunks of granite down to the sidewalk.

“It’s a hazard,” said Sarah Hall. “I might have come by and been beamed by a brick. I would have been wondering, ‘What happened?’”

The public lighting Canfield Substation building was in a high-traffic area near hospitals and Wayne State off Woodward Avenue.

“It’s very dangerous, and I hope someone comes before another block falls,” said Voncile Brown-Miller. “When you see something happening, and it’s a danger to the public, you should react quickly as possible. This requires a reaction. Like for someone to come.”

A worried security guard contacted Help Me Hank Monday (June 26) night. He said he reported the problem last week.

Tuesday morning, the guard, a retired cop, called officers to put up some tape but more needed to be done.

Help Me Hank got in touch with the mayor’s office. Within hours crews were removing the dangerous hanging granite while also prepping the area for a full repair.

Local 4 also received a statement.