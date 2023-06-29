79º

WHO’s cancer research team expected to say aspartame sweetener is a possible carcinogen

Aspartame found in many products

Hank Winchester, Consumer Investigative Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: World Health Organization, Health, Aspartame

The World Health Organization’s cancer research team is expected to announce that aspartame sweetener is a possible carcinogen.

Aspartame is a sweetener that can be found in thousands of products. WHO has been studying the effects of the artificial sweetener, and they say it may be classified as a health risk.

The debate over the artificial sweetener has made international news as the organization’s cancer research team is set to release a report in July, and sources have revealed they’re expected to declare the sweetener as possibly carcinogenic to humans.

