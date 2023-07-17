Recall Roundup: belVita sandwiches, chopped salads, portable chargers -- and more recalls

The Recall Roundup tracks recalls issued by the FDA, CPSC, and the USDA that impact Michigan and beyond.
This edition of the Recall Roundup features recalls announced between July 3 through July 16, 2023.
Food and drug recalls
The following list was provided by the FDA and/or the USDA:
- Undeclared walnut in party mix: Fry Daddy’s Brand is voluntarily recalling its Party Mix in all flavors and sizes due to undeclared walnuts. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to walnuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products. More here.
- Undeclared peanut in belVita Breakfast Sandwich: Mondelēz Global LLC announced today a voluntary recall of two varieties of belVita Breakfast Sandwich products, manufactured in the United States and sold nationwide, due to the possibility that the products may contain undeclared peanut resulting from cross-contact on a single manufacturing line. More here.
- Inahler recall: The company is initiating a recall in the US due to a market complaint for one single inhaler (Batch Number - IB20056), where leakage was observed through the inhaler valve. More here.
- Jameed Soup Starter: Ziyad Brothers Importing of Cicero, IL, is recalling its 35.2 fluid ounce packages of Ziyad Brand Jameed Soup Starter because it does not declare milk. More here.
- Paleo java nuts: Betty Lou’s Inc., McMinnville, OR is voluntarily recalling 1.5oz (42g) packages of Betty Lou’s Brand Paleo Java Nuts About Energy Balls with Cacao, Coffee & Pumpkin Seeds, BB 08MAY24 1283, due to undeclared sesame allergen. More here.
- Salad kit recall: Braga Fresh is voluntarily recalling a single production run of 365 by Whole Foods Market Organic Asian Inspired Chopped Salad Kit 12oz bag purchased from Whole Foods Markets stores. More here.
- Ready-to-Eat Beef: Suya Slice, LLC, a Memphis, Tenn. establishment, is recalling approximately 445 pounds of ready-to-eat beef products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection. More here.
The following products were recalled, but do not impact Michigan: Gluten-free original waffles, Tome Corse Sheep Ottavi, Spring Valley Potato Blintzes, Frozen Meat and Poultry Dumpling Products,
Consumer product recalls
The following list was provided by the Consumer Product Safety Commission:
- Bicycle recall: The product is woom ORIGINAL Bicycles. The stem and handlebar on the bikes can detach and cause riders to lose control, posing a fall hazard. More here.
- Golf cart recall: Model Year 2023 Yamaha Golf Car, Personal Transportation Vehicles (PTV) and Umax are being recalled because the accelerator spring can become dislodged, allowing the accelerator pedal not to return to the resting position, posing crash and injury or death hazards. More here.
- Portable charger fire hazard: VRURC portable chargers can ignite, posing a fire hazard. More here.
- Snow blower recall: Residential 300 Series Snow Blowers can unexpectedly go into drive mode and collide with a consumer, posing an injury hazard. More here.
- Laundy centers recalled: Frigidaire Gas Laundry Centers are being recalled because the felt seal on the dryer drum can be folded inward which can lead to lint accumulation, creating a fire hazard. More here.
- Boiler recalled: Gas-fired hot water residential boilers are being recalled because residential boilers can be missing the flue inspection cover plate, posing a risk of exposure to combustion flue gasses and a carbon monoxide poisoning hazard. More here.
