Metro Detroit senior shares how she was scammed out of thousands of dollars using gift cards

Woman concealing her identity shared her story to help you

Hank Winchester, Consumer Investigative Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

A Metro Detroit senior shared her story and asked Help Me Hank for help as she fought to get her money back.



“I said you’re scamming me,” said the woman. “(Man on the phone) he says, ‘Maam, just scratch off the codes and send up the pictures.’”

She was having a problem with an Amazon product, so she called what she thought was customer service but instead got a scammer.

Her gut told her something was wrong, so she put a hold on the cards, but she lost her receipt.

So Help Me Hank is now working with Kroger corporate to track down the receipt.

Hank Winchester is Local 4’s Consumer Investigative Reporter and the head of WDIV’s “Help Me Hank” Consumer Unit. Hank works to solve consumer complaints, reveal important recalls and track down thieves who have ripped off people in our community.

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

