Dearborn mayor is going after those who illegally dump trash in his community

DEARBORN, Mich. – Mayor Abdullah Hammoud is tracking trash in his community and going after those illegally dumping in Dearborn.

Hammoud is taking action into his own hands by sending a message to those who litter.

“Our parks are a place where families, kids neighbors gather, but lately, it’s also been a spot targeted by illegal dumpers or just those tossing trash,” said Hammoud. “For more than a year, I’ve been tracking trash in the city and going after illegal dumpers. We see the damage they do.”

Hammoud delivered the unwanted trash back to its owner, which made headlines, which he explained on his Facebook page.