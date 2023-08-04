82º
Join Insider

Help Me Hank

Dearborn mayor is going after those who illegally dump trash in his community

Abdullah Hammoud delivered unwanted trash back to owner

Hank Winchester, Consumer Investigative Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Dearborn, Wayne County

DEARBORN, Mich. – Mayor Abdullah Hammoud is tracking trash in his community and going after those illegally dumping in Dearborn.

Hammoud is taking action into his own hands by sending a message to those who litter.

“Our parks are a place where families, kids neighbors gather, but lately, it’s also been a spot targeted by illegal dumpers or just those tossing trash,” said Hammoud. “For more than a year, I’ve been tracking trash in the city and going after illegal dumpers. We see the damage they do.”

Hammoud delivered the unwanted trash back to its owner, which made headlines, which he explained on his Facebook page.

Watch the video above for the full story.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Hank Winchester is Local 4’s Consumer Investigative Reporter and the head of WDIV’s “Help Me Hank” Consumer Unit. Hank works to solve consumer complaints, reveal important recalls and track down thieves who have ripped off people in our community.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter