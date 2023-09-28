Delta Airlines to adjust Skymiles program overhaul nationwide

Delta Airlines has heard the outrage and anger from frequent fliers furious about significant changes to its loyalty programs and Sky Club access.

CEO Ed Bastian spoke out Wednesday (Sept. 27) and promised to make things right.

The Delta perks many loyal customers relied on and enjoyed seemed to have vanished overnight.

The airline announced big changes coming to the Skymiles loyalty program last week, namely lounge access restricted to only those most frequent fliers and status would be based purely on spending.

The decision didn’t sit well with those who work to earn those perks.

Frequent fliers told Local 4 Thursday (Sept. 28) at DTW the move wasn’t surprising but was disappointing.

Delta heard from many ticked off travelers—Bastian promises to make things right soon.

“No question we probably went too far, and the changes were too severe,” said Bastian. “We moved too fast, and we are looking at it now. There will be modifications in the coming weeks. We listened to the feedback and now will make this right.”