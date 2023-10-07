Michigan attorney general looks to help keep seniors safe from scammers, high-tech thieves

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is well aware of the problem seniors face as scammers target seniors in financial scams.

Nessel told Local 4 that senior scams are on the rise, and she’s worried for those here in our community.

“The best thing I can do is to get out there in communities all over the state and make sure that people are aware of these scams,” said Nessel.

Last year alone, seniors lost more than $3 billion in financial scams. ID theft and fraud scams are on the rise, impacting seniors, and they are targeted for many reasons.

But one reason is seniors who may be embarrassed are less likely to notify police and scammers like landlines. Many seniors have them and will call them or send them information in the mail.

“People are barely making it, and they are being scammed out of their money,” said a man.

So what can you do? First, talk with the elders in your life about scams. Ask them to contact a family member if they’re unsure about an offer or information a stranger provides. And contact police if they feel their personal info is compromised.

Nessel will be visiting other communities across the state, sharing this vital information to keep seniors safe from scammers and high-tech thieves.