Hackers access personal data of 1 million Michiganders in national data breach

DETROIT – A national cybersecurity breach is impacting more than a million Michiganders.

Welltok, Inc. is a software company that provides services for Corewell Health’s properties in southeast Michigan and a healthy lifestyle portal for Priority Health.

According to Welltok, the security issue has been resolved.

For about one million Corewell Health patients, the compromised data includes social security numbers, birthdates and other information.

Welltok sent letters to the more than eight million people impacted nationwide.

Corewell released the following statement regarding the incident: