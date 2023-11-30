50º
Hackers access personal data of 1 million Michiganders in national data breach

Hank Winchester, Consumer Investigative Reporter

DETROIT – A national cybersecurity breach is impacting more than a million Michiganders.

Welltok, Inc. is a software company that provides services for Corewell Health’s properties in southeast Michigan and a healthy lifestyle portal for Priority Health.

According to Welltok, the security issue has been resolved.

For about one million Corewell Health patients, the compromised data includes social security numbers, birthdates and other information.

Welltok sent letters to the more than eight million people impacted nationwide.

Corewell released the following statement regarding the incident:

“The privacy of our patients, health plan members and team members is a top concern. We recently learned our vendor, Welltok, Inc., was affected by the MOVEit cyberattack that involved more than 2,000 organizations earlier this year. Welltok is communicating directly with the individuals whose data was affected by the attack, and credit monitoring is available to all impacted people.”

Corewell Health

