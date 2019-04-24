Amazon offers garage delivery service to Detroit shoppers

DETROIT - Porch pirates are a problem, but whom do you trust more: them or your delivery person?

Amazon is giving shoppers another option on delivery locations for your purchases with its garage delivery service.

The service allows Amazon delivery people to drop off your packages inside your garage. All you need is to be an Amazon Prime member and have an Amazon Key, which is a lock and camera system operated remotely, working in conjunction with a myQ-connected garage door opener.

You’ll receive an alert when the package is being delivered. Then, you’ll receive another alert when the garage door opens and closes. Customers can set up a camera to watch the process remotely on their phones as well.

This new offer is in addition to the delivery services that Amazon already offers. In select cities, you can get your Amazon packages delivered inside your home and in the trunk of your car. This garage delivery service is available in 50 cities. Detroit is one of them.

To find out if your city -- and garage -- is eligible, click on this link.

"We know it is important to keep innovating to make delivery as convenient as possible for customers, which is why we're excited to now have Key for Garage available," Key by Amazon General Manager Rohit Shrivastava said in a statement. "Today, we are thrilled to open Key by Amazon to millions of Prime members who can now have their Amazon packages delivered securely to their garages."

