Back-to-School Shopping Guide 2018: Best sales on backpacks, supplies, clothing, electronics

DETROIT - It's August -- which means the new school year is just around the corner.

While some families may have supplies from older siblings, most need to do some back-to-school shopping before class starts.

We've compiled some of the best back-to-school shopping deals we could find to help you save money on everything from backpacks to computers, clothing and everything in between. (Thanks to Offers.com)

Amazon

Amazon offers a ton of back-to-school savings. Check its Back to School sale and Off to College sales, which include:

Kohl's

Kohl's has some great back-to-school sales if you're looking for a new school year outfit or backpacks, with sales including:

Select girls’ and boys’ jeans are under $30

Select uniform items (polos, khakis and skirts are under $15)

Select clearance backpacks are under $20

Nike clothing, shoes and accessories 25 percent off (through Aug. 11)

Adidas clothing, shoes and accessories 25 percent off (through Aug. 12)

Check the Kohl’s website for site-wide discounts and promo codes, such as 15% off orders over $100.

Target

Backpacks and school supplies are on sale at Target, with deals including:

Backpacks are as low as $15, and lunch bags start at $7.99. Use this promo code to get 20% off school uniforms.

For students heading off to college, sheets start at $9.99, and other dorm essentials (such as bath caddies and hangers) start at $1.99.

School supplies from Target brand Up&Up start at $0.50, including crayons, pencils, index cards, rulers and more.

Walmart

One of the go-tos for school supplies hasn't changed much. Walmart has some great deals going on, especially if you need a lot:

School supplies starting under $1: This sale runs through Sept. 12. Plenty of items are discounted to be less than $1, including crayons, colored pencils and markers.

Back-to-college deals: Walmart has deals on tech (such as tablets and laptops) and dorm essentials, including storage, furniture and decor.

Kids’ clothing up to 45 percent off.

Backpacks for as low as $12.88.

Back-to-school deals on electronics

Save $50 on select Chromebooks and $150 on select Macbooks from Best Buy.

Students save up to 10 percent off their purchase from Microsoft.

Laptops are as low as $156 at Dell.

27 percent off Samsung Tablets at Amazon.

70 percent off your purchase of a Lexmark printer at Amazon.

$30 off Microsoft Office packages from Best Buy.

Save up to $50 on select iPad models at Best Buy.

With Apple’s education pricing, you can save up to $200 on iPad Pros for college and get 20 percent off Apple Care. Also, through Sept. 25, get free Beats headphones when you buy an eligible Mac or iPad Pro.

Back-to-school deals on clothing

Take $10 off your purchase of $50 or more at JCPenney

Save up to 40 percent at Old Navy.

50 percent off select shoes from Finish Line.

Buy one, get one 50 percent off all jeans at American Eagle.

Clothing for $10 at Forever 21.

Save on shoes from Nike, Adidas, and other brands at Zappos.

50 percent off site-wide at Charlotte Russe.

Find select back-to-school clothing for $15 at Macy's.

Back-to-school deals on backpacks

25 percent off school supplies when you buy a backpack at Staples.

Save on backpacks from Jansport, Under Armour, and other brands at Kohl's.

20 percent off backpacks at Macy's using the code "BTS."

20 percent off backpacks from eBags using the code "SCHOOL."

50 percent off on designer backpacks at Nordstrom.

Select backpacks are under $25 at online retailer Jet.

Don't forget the Dollar Store

Dollar Tree is a great, affordable place for school supplies.

Find lunch-box ready snacks, such as granola bars, crackers and trail mix for $1 each.

The dollar-or-under selection includes notebooks, pens, pencils, glue, crayons and more.

The site’s Back to Campus section, meanwhile, has storage cubes, storage baskets, shelf liners, wastebaskets, drawer organizers, toothpaste, detergent, cleaning supplies and more for $1.

Find more from Offers.com.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.