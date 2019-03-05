Broadway in Detroit warns of fraudulent 'Hamilton' ticket sellers

"Hamilton" is coming to Detroit this month and it's a hot ticket -- so hot, in fact, that fraudulent sellers have popped up.

Broadway in Detroit is warning buyers of fradulent ticket sellers for the upcoming run of "Hamilton" at the Fisher Theatre from March 12 - April 21.

Here's the info from Broadway in Detroit:

Tickets for the Detroit engagement of HAMILTON currently do not exceed $235 (plus applicable fees), with a select number of premium seats, currently priced at $505, available for each performance.

Broadway In Detroit and HAMILTON have authorized four special events for the Fisher Theatre engagement. These events are legitimately selling tickets on their own websites for their announced performance date:

Tuesday, March 12: Shir Tikvah, Congregation Beth Shalome and Upland Hills School

Thursday, March 28: L!fe Leaders, Inc.

Thursday, April 4: Hillel of Metro Detroit

Tuesday, April 9: Mosaic Youth Theatre.

If you see tickets for hundreds or thousands of dollars, you are probably buying from a third-party ticket broker and there is no guarantee these tickets are genuine. Individual tickets purchased from a ticket broker or “third party” ticket reseller involves risk and may not be authentic, sold at box office prices, or with correct performance and venue information. Though it is legal to re-sell tickets in Michigan, tickets purchased from other sources may be more expensive, invalid, speculative or ineligible for assistance. Broadway in Detroit encourages patrons to thoroughly assess the source before making a ticket purchase. Beware of buying from secondary sites and third-party sellers, which includes bogus Facebook event pages.

To be assured that online tickets for HAMILTON are valid, and that the price paid is the face-value price, purchases must be made through Ticketmaster.com. Broadway in Detroit is not affiliated with and does not cooperate with any resellers and cannot confirm the validity or stand behind tickets purchased from broker/resale sites.

Additionally, Broadway In Detroit box offices cannot reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets sold through a third party or ticket reseller. Broadway In Detroit is also unable to contact third party purchasers with pertinent updates or changes regarding performances.

When in doubt about where to purchase tickets, check with the Fisher Theatre box office first, either in person at 3011 West Grand Blvd., Detroit, or by calling (313) 872-1000, ext. #0. Broadway In Detroit’s Customer Service Representatives are always happy to assist and point patrons in the right direction. Broadway In Detroit’s official website is also a great resource for information at www.BroadwayInDetroit.com. It is always safest to buy from the source.

Safe Ticket Buying Tips for HAMILTON in Detroit:

Use Broadway In Detroit’s exclusive and official ticket partner, Ticketmaster, or visit the Fisher Theatre box office in person.

Avoid unofficial venue/ticket/show sites with ticket links. Don’t be fooled by secondary sites that imply affiliation with Broadway In Detroit by using photos of the venue and images or information about upcoming shows.

Make note that the official website for Broadway In Detroit and the Fisher Theatre is www.BroadwayInDetroit.com where you can find current and accurate information.

Check that the show/date/venue you are being offered is actually scheduled.

Check the official seating map of the Fisher Theatre at www.BroadwayInDetroit.com to be sure seat locations actually exist.

If you hear a show is “sold-out”, first check www.BroadwayInDetroit.com to confirm that is the case.

You shouldn’t pay more than face-value, but re-sale is legal. Research to see if you’re paying too much.

If you are scammed, report it! Broadway In Detroit can’t always fix the problem, but they want to try to help prevent it. Please call the Fisher Theatre box office at (313) 872-1000, ext. #0 or visit in person at 3011 West Grand Blvd., Detroit.

If you see an offer that seems too good to be true, it probably is. There are many bogus sites.

If you purchase tickets, don’t post photos of them online as it is possible to copy a photo to re-sell.



