Build-A-Bear brings back 'Pay Your Age' promotion -- with some changes

Brace yourself: Build-A-Bear is bringing back their "Pay Your Age" promotion, even after the chaos of last year's event.

But don't worry -- they've made some helpful changes to make it less chaotic.

In order to participate, you must enter a sweepstakes by June 16 for the chance to win one of around 200,000 "Pay Your Age" tickets, which can be used during one of two redemption periods between June 24 and June 28.

Each ticket is valid for one stuffed animal per child present, with a maximum of two stuffed animals per ticket.

Last year, long lines at malls around the country, including at Somerset Mall in Troy. It got so crazy that Somerset began handling out vouchers to return at a later date. In England, the promotion was abandoned due to similar chaotic problems.

