Build-A-Bear's 'Pay Your Age Day' event causing chaos at Metro Detroit malls

TROY, Mich. - The Build-A-Bear Workshop's "Pay Your Age Day" event has caused a lot of chaos at two Metro Detroit malls on Thursday as families lineup to take advantage of the deal.

Build-A-Bear has stores at both Twelve Oaks in Novi and Somerset Collection in Troy. The scene was chaotic to say the least.

Long lines filled with angry parents told Help Me Hank's Hank Winchester that they were very upset with the process while standing in line at Somerset.

"It's crazier than Black Friday in here," Hank said.

Somerset, to help ease the chaos, began handing out $15 vouchers to return at a later date. At one point, it appeared the store wasn't allowing any more customers inside.

In England, the promotion was abandoned due to similar chaotic problems.

Help Me Hank toured the chaos at Somerset this morning. Watch the video below:

