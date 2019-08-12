Dole issues baby spinach recall due to possible salmonella risk

These Dole baby spinach products were recalled on Aug. 9, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Dole Fresh Vegetables is recalling cases of baby spinach due to a possible health risk of salmonella.

The recalled products are 6-ounce Dole Baby Spinach bags with lot code W20308A and 10-ounch Dole Baby spinach clamshells with lot code W203010. They have use-by dates of Aug. 5, 2019.

The recall was issued Aug. 9 after a sample of baby spinach showed a positive test for salmonella in a test conducted by the Department of Agriculture in Michigan, officials said.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause foodborne illness. Symptoms include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. The illness primarily impacts young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Most healthy adults and children rarely become seriously ill after exposure to salmonella.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with this recall, company officials said.

The lot codes and use-by dates are on the upper-right corners of the bags and the top labels of the clamshells.

The affected products were distributed in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin.

The product is expired and should no longer be on retail shelves, Dole officials said.

No other Dole products are included in the recall, officials said. Customers with questions can call the Dole Customer Center at 1-800-356-3111.

