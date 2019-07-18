DTE Energy preparing for highest days of energy use ever as temperatures soar in Metro Detroit

DETROIT - DTE Energy officials are preparing for Friday and Saturday to be the highest days of energy usage they've ever seen.

With dangerous heat arriving in Metro Detroit, air conditioning units are expected to put a major strain on the grid. DTE officials are trying to prepare ahead of time.

The work is being done now to prevent any disruption in power. That means officials will have to keep a close eye on the regional power grid.

What can you do to help? Adjust your thermostat, and don't keep the air conditioning blasting when you're not home. When you go to sleep, increase the temperature.

Residents should keep their blinds and drapes closed and try to avoid using nonessential appliances as the heat hovers over the area.

You can watch Hank Winchester's full story in the video posted above.

