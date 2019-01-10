Hamtramck market makes changes after state inspection exposes serious health concerns

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. - Changes have been made at a Hamtramck market where state inspectors found some serious health concerns.

Help Me Hank's hidden cameras exposed health violations at Bozek's Market in Hamtramck and prompted state investigators to conduct an inspection. Now, viewers are questioning the quality at the markets and stores in their communities.

Local 4 has been flooded with emails from Metro Detroit residents concerned about food safety. They want markets in their area to be inspected. Luckily, inspections are done regularly by the state, and that information is out there for everyone to see.

Hidden cameras showed discolored meat, fish in buckets and products being sold well past the sell-by date at Bozek's Market. After the story aired, state investigators were concerned by what they saw and the reaction from the manager, who attributed the issues to being busy.

Being busy isn't a valid excuse for a lack of focus on food safety and quality, officials said.

Changes have since been made at the Hamtramck store to improve and comply with state regulations.

Local 4 went inside the Bozek's Market in Sterling Heights on Wednesday with hidden cameras rolling. You can see the footage in the video posted above.

The state routinely does inspection reports, and those reports are public information. Many are posted on the Department of Regulation website. Not every violation is a safety hazard, officials said.

