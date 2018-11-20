Help Me Hank toy test: Testing 2018's hottest toys before holidays

DETROIT - We’re back for another holiday shopping season. Whether you’re shopping online or in the stores, figuring out which toys to buy can be overwhelming.

Help Me Hank chose this year’s hottest toys, picked by industry trend experts from various sources. We then enlisted 18 toy testing experts -- children ages 5 to 11 -- to test them out.

This year, we have two parts to our test. We tested out the hot toys of the season first, but we always hear parents talk about wanting to get STEAM -- science, technology, engineering, art, mathematics -- toys to help their children learn. Well, we’re on it. We partnered with Toyology Toys, a small business with four locations in Metro Detroit. The company specializes in toys that are educational and fun. So we’re going to test those out too.

First, watch both the toy tests. Then, below is our list of toys, the prices we paid, a brief description of what they do and their toy test results. Don’t worry -- we included information about batteries.

NOTE: The prices listed here are the ones we paid in October. You may be able to find cheaper tags on toys and games with Black Friday and Cyber Monday right around the corner.

Enjoy.

VIDEO: Hottest Toys Test

Hot toys of the season

Spoiler alert :

Toys our testers loved: Imaginext Jurassic World Rex, Hot Wheels Corkscrew Crash Track Set, Treasure X, Party PopTeenies.

Toys our testers didn’t love: Grumblies, Scruff-A-Luvs, Harry Potter Wizard Training Wands.

Scruff-A-Luv

Scruff A Luv.

Description: The animal arrives as a ball of matted fur, but once you bath it, dry it and brush it, you will discover what kind of pet it really is.

Results: The girls were attracted to these toys. They all agreed the stuffed animals aren't as cute as the picture. This was not a big hit with our testers.

Full Disclosure: We dried them off with towels, rather than a blow dryer. That could be why they’re not as fluffy as in the picture. Days later, we tried to brush them some more to make them prettier, but we still didn't think the animals looked like the picture.

Grumblies

Grumblies.

Description: There’s no such thing as nurturing with the Grumblies. The more you mess with them, the angrier they become, which could lead to a major meltdown. Kids are supposed to hit, shake and throw this toy around. The more mad it gets, the more it shakes, yells and passes gas.

Results: If you bought into the Furby craze, this toy will remind you of those. Our kids didn't flock to this hot toy. Only a couple of children picked it up. While one kid really liked to mess with the toy, the other didn’t care for it. Our parents also questioned the idea of hitting, kicking and shaking a toy to get it mad -- for fun.

Battery alert: Three AA batteries included.

Imaginext Jurassic World Rex

Imaginex T Rex.

Description: Break the T-Rex loose from the holding base, pop open the blindfolds and send her rampaging with awesome lunging and chomping action.

Results: This was a big hit with the boys, ages 5-7. They liked making the dinosaur roar and how the eyes change from green to red. The toy’s base comes with darts to shoot at the dinosaur, a car and an Imaginext character, which all the kids enjoyed.

Battery alert: Three AA batteries -- not included.

iTop

Itop.

Description: The electronic spinning top counts the number of revolutions and keeps track of last score and the highest score. There are different modes and games too.

Results: Well, the bright lights and sounds of other toys stole the attention of our testers. None of them actually even used the iTop. So it was a dud with the testers, but we think that’s a fluke. It happened to be sitting on a table in the newsroom and now we have a Leader Board going for who has the most spins. It’s a classic top with a tech spin and we LOVE it. A few of us are buying it for the kids in our lives.

Battery alert: Two round watch batteries included.

Hot Wheels Corkscrew Crash Track Set

Hot Wheels track.

Description: It’s an enormous corkscrew track with three loops, three crash zones and three high-speed boosters. This toy promises to provide challenging, exciting, skill-based action with a problem-solving component.

Results: Parents everywhere are thinking, "Not another track set." But this was a big hit with our testers. The boys and girls of all ages took their turn flinging the cars into the high-speed track. Even after we were cleaning up, five kids stayed behind to play with this. Two Hot Wheels cars are included in this track set, but we bought a few more to add to the fun.

A tip we learned: Make sure the car package says, "For track use." Those cars have added weight to help them stay on the track.

Battery alert: Four D batteries -- not included.

Moj Moj -- The Original Claw Machine

Moj Moj Claw Machine.

Description: This claw machine has three directional joysticks, lights, music and other arcade sounds. Try to grab an egg with the claw in a short amount of time to get a special surprise that’s inside.

Results: If you’ve ever been to an arcade, you know kids are obsessed with these. This toy is bigger than we thought it would be. When it comes to height and length, it’s a little larger than the size of a piece of printer paper. The width measures about half that. About six eggs come inside, with small Moj Moj characters inside those. Moj Moj characters are round, gel-like characters that look like animals. The kids loved playing with this toy. We found out it’s easier to get the eggs with the claw if you take off the protective plastic wrap on the eggs.

Parental warning: The circus music is a little annoying and the claw moves slowly -- really slowly.

Battery alert: Three D batteries -- not included.

Connect 4 Shots

Connect 4 Bounce.

Description: A rapid-fire, bouncing twist on the Connect 4 game. Players simultaneously bounce balls into the grid. Get four in a row of the same color to win.

Results: We matched up this new game against the old Connect 4. It was sports versus strategy. The kids loved bouncing the balls into the game. The balls went flying, so it was a bit crazy. They really like the game but thought it was difficult. When we asked which one they liked better, the kids chose the old Connect 4, saying they liked the strategy of the game.

Treasure X

Treasure X.

Description: Treasure X sends kids on a unique unboxing adventure. Kids unwrap, dig and discover a treasure map, X-Marks coin, an X-Cavator digging tool, action figure, treasure chest and more. Kids can try and collect all the figures.

Results: One sand block costs $10, or you can get a three-pack for $30. The kids loved this toy. They really enjoyed digging through the sand to find the different parts to build the little figure. But most of all, the loved what most parents would hate.

Parental warning: This makes one unbelievable mess. We planned for sand to be everywhere, but what we didn't plan for was the dust that was everywhere. Dust got on all their clothes and in their hair. One kid even got sand in his eye. (We’re sorry about that, Luca.) The kids loved it, so if you do buy this, make sure it’s done on the kitchen counter or in the laundry room tub. It’s easier to get the pieces out if you wet the sand, so it’s just a big mess all around. Get ready for it.

Harry Potter Wizard Training Wands

Harry Potter wands.

Description: There are 11 different spells for kids to learn and master using the included spell training guide. The wand recognizes movement to know when kids have cast their spells. The wand provides sound feedback when the spells have been cast correctly.

Results: We have a few kids who love Harry Potter, so we thought these wands would be a hit. We even bought two. While some of the kids said they might enjoy those wands at home, only a couple of kids tried to cast spells. This toy really didn't grab their attention. The wands actually ended up sitting on the ground most of the night. A few kids asked if these wands were the Harry Potter Coding Wands, which are a more advanced set of wands. So if your child is into technology, engineering and Harry Potter, those might be the better way to go.

Battery alert: Three AAA batteries included.

Party PopTeenies -- Mega Party Surprise Set​​​​​​​

Party Popteenies.

Description: This kit includes more than 50 party pieces, including six exclusive dolls, three pets, furniture, party accessories and tasty treats. There are three poppers, as well. You pull, twist and pop to find a new character.

Results: Those small toys that tend to get lost in your house, stepped on or eaten by the dog -- those are still trendy. Last year it was Shopkins, and this year it’s Party PopTeenies. The trend of having to unwrap a surprise toy -- that’s still big, too. Our girls, ages 6-8, really enjoyed this toy. The party poppers were hard to twist and the top comes off easily as you're attempting to pop it, but that didn't seem to bug the girls. They liked the surprise element and they loved the little figurines. We bought the large party pack, but there are smaller ones that are less expensive, as well.

Parental warning: The poppers shoot out confetti. It’s mostly big hearts and is easy to clean, but we thought you should be warned.

Bonus: Pomsie

Pomsies.

Description: Each pomsie has soft, cuddly fur and a tail that wraps around your wrist, hair, clothing and more. It’s electronic and makes noises. You can care for your Pomsie, pretend-feed it, rock it to sleep, etc. The color of its eyes tell you its mood and what you should do to care for it. There’s also a game mode in which the animal plays music and you can play freeze-dance with it.

Results: This toy was tested by our testers. Unfortunately, we didn't get any video. The little girls loved caring for this toy. They tried to put it in their hair and on their clothes. When asked if they liked this toy better than the Scruff-A-Luv, they all said yes.

Battery alert: One AAA battery included.

