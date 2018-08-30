Inside the Detroit Public Schools Community District water shutoff

DETROIT - Help Me Hank is investigating the lead and copper concerns in the Detroit Public Schools Community District.

Local 4 obtained the reports that reveal which schools' water is affected. We are also learning what some believe is causing the problem.

The documents reveal concern that lead and copper in the water are coming from fountains and sinks at Detroit public schools.

The water was cut off at Thurgood Marshall Elementary School last year after testing revealed a lead concern.

The results of the new tests are concerning. The main issue is in water fountains and kitchen faucets. The water going into the school has been treated, and the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department said it's safe.

Older brass fixtures in some schools are creating elevated lead and copper levels, officials said.

The school district is bringing in bottled water until more results are revealed.

If it's only an old-faucet issue, newer schools such as Cass Tech wouldn't be affected. But there are very high lead and copper levels in drinking faucets near the pool at Cass Tech. Sources told Local 4 they are concerned that the lead issue is more widespread.

The school district isn't taking any chances.

Click here to access the database.

You can watch Hank Winchester's full story in the video posted above.

