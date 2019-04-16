Inspection reports reveal important information about Metro Detroit nursing homes

DETROIT - Inspection reports reveal what life is like inside some Metro Detroit nursing homes, and what's uncovered can sometimes be concerning.

Residents can access the critical records before transitioning a loved one into a care facility. It's also an important resource for people who already have family members in nursing homes.

The inspection reports give consumers a snapshot of what life is like on the inside of the facilities.

There are hundreds of such facilities in the state -- some get great ratings, and others have poor ratings.

The reports reveal information about the cleanliness of each facility's kitchen, the risk for falls and allegations of elder abuse.

Officials with the state and federal governments are both required to inspect nursing homes. Click here to view the inspection reports online.

