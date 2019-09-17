Meijer expands 'Shop & Scan' to all SE Michigan stores: How it works

Dwight Burdette/Wikimedia Commons

Meijer is expanding its "Shop & Scan" technology to all stores in Southeast Michigan this week.

Meijer completed a 15-month initiative to offer the "Shop & Scan" technology at all its stores across the Midwest, rolling out the advanced checkout option to 44 stores throughout Southeastern Michigan on Tuesday.

How it works

Shop & Scan works through a mobile app that allows customers to shop and bag as they go, giving them the opportunity to avoid lines and personalize their shopping visit depending on their day.

Once they download the free Meijer Mobile App, customers use Shop & Scan to scan bar codes on items and bag their own groceries.

A running total of items purchased is viewable as they shop throughout the store.

Once a customer has completed their shopping, they simply scan their phone at a self-checkout lane and pay, making the checkout experience quick and easy.

The Meijer Shop & Scan technology works via the free Meijer Mobile App that customers can download through the Apple or Android App stores.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.