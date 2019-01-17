Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer responds to government shutdown, reminds workers there is help

DETROIT - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer responded Thursday to the government shutdown.

"The real hardship is looming and we're doing what we can to help in the interim," she said.

Whitmer said she is frustrated with the government for "the lack of willingness to work with us." She was at a Detroit unemployment office as she spoke about the help available for furloughed workers as they continue to work with no paycheck.

For instance, Dr. Frank McGeorge suggests that those struggling to pay for prescriptions shop around. Costco offers deals that don't require a membership, and goodrx.com helps compare the prices of drugs at different pharmacies.

