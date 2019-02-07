Michigan roads: Can Gov. Whitmer live up to her promise to 'fix the damn roads'?

DETROIT - One of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's biggest campaign promises was that she would fix Michigan's pothole-riddled roads.

Now that she's in office, the question about whether she can '"fix the damn roads," as she boldly announced in her political ads, is at the forefront of people's minds.

Lawmakers weighed in on whether the governor can deliver that promise, and if so, how she can accomplish it.

Sen. Peter Lucido, R-Shelby Township, said Whitmer can't fix the roads "with the money that's coming in now."

Lucido said he is eager to hear her plan for repairing the state's crumbling roads, but if that plan includes additional taxes, he won't be on board.

"Why would I vote for a tax increase or a registration increase when I didn't vote the first time for it?" he said. "I'm a no all the way."

Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich said a tax isn't the only way to fund a road plan. He also noted that lawmakers haven't been able to fix the problem because no one has made an effort.

Rep. Darrin Camilleri, D-Brownstown Township, believes that Republicans and Democrats will be able to work together to find a solution.

"You see some of these negative partisan fights happen in D.C. I think Lansing is a different town, and we're trying to create a different culture around, 'How can we work together to solve these problems?'" Calmilleri said.

The governor is expected to reveal parts of her road repair plan during the State of the State address Tuesday, but likely won't share the full blueprint.

