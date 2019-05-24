Plenty of great deals in Metro Detroit for veterans and military personnel this Memorial Day

A soldier plays taps at the end of Memorial Day services in Margraten, Holland, 1947. Memorial Day, a U.S. federal holiday once known as Decoration Day, is always held on the final Monday in May.

DETROIT - There are plenty of deals, sales, and steals for veterans and military personnel this Memorial Day.

At some businesses, discharge papers, Veterans Administration cards and veterans organization membership cards also can be used to prove service.

Ace Hardware: On Saturday, Ace is giving out 1 million free 8x12 inch American flags to customers nationwide. A second flag will be donated to a local VFW Post to be used for marking and honoring veteran graves this Memorial Day.

Advance Auto Parts: 10% off regularly priced items. *This is an ongoing deal!

AT&T: Qualified active-duty military, reserves, National Guard, veterans, and spouses of active-duty and deceased service personnel can get discounts on eligible plans. *This is an ongoing deal!

Applebee's: Diners receive 10% off their bill. Also for the month of May, get the Dollarita margarita for $1 at participating restaurants.

Bass Pro Shops: 5% everyday military discount. *This is an ongoing deal!

Foot Locker: Save 20% on most online purchases.

Hanes: Save 20% on most online purchases. *This is an ongoing deal!

Home Depot: Get 10% everyday discount. *This is an ongoing deal! Veterans also get a discount for Memorial Day.

Joann Stores: The arts and crafts store offers a 15% year-round discount for military service members and their families. *This is an ongoing deal!

Kohl’s: Mondays are Military Mondays and active-duty military, retirees, veterans and family members get 15% off in-store. *This is an ongoing deal!

Logan’s Roadhouse: Active-duty military and veterans get a free meal from the American Roadhouse Meals menu with proof of service from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday.

Lowe’s: 10% off eligible purchases. *This is an ongoing deal!

McCormick & Schmick’s: Free entrée offered on Monday.

Michaels: 15% discount for military families every day. *This is an ongoing deal!

Nike: Get a 10% military discount at Nike.com. *This is an ongoing deal!

Outback Steakhouse: Through Monday, active military, veterans, police officers and firefighters get 20% off. There’s also a 10% everyday Heroes Discount for servicemen and women, police officers and firefighters.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop: Buy-one-get-one offer on sandwiches, salads and Pick-Your-Pair with a valid ID.

Goodyear Auto Service: Active and retired military can make an appointment for Goodyear and Just Tires through Monday for a free car care check and 10% off Goodyear Tires. Valid ID is required and appointments can be booked for services performed through June 13.

Old Navy: The store offers 10% off to the military.

Omaha Steaks: Active-duty military, retirees, veterans, military spouses and dependents get 10% off Monday.

Sherwin-Williams: For Military Appreciation Month, you can save an extra 10% on paints and stains.

Sleep Number: Through June 2, active military and veterans save an extra $100 on any sale price when they get a promo code online.

Walgreens: You can receive 20% off eligible store items at Walgreens.

