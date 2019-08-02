Repairs coming along at Wayne apartment building after residents reported rats, no air conditioning

WAYNE, Mich. - A Wayne apartment complex in desperate need of repairs is finally getting a face-lift thanks to a Help Me Hank special report.

The building was riddled with holes and infested with rats. Many units were without air conditioning.

Local 4's Hank Winchester promised he would return to make sure the repairs were done, and he found significant progress.

When Hank went to the management office in early July, he was told there would be major changes. He returned Thursday and found the air conditioning repaired, the holes covered, painting done and new floors.

It was a necessary makeover that residents felt was a long time coming.

Building management listed to tenants, many of whom are seniors and were frustrated with the conditions.

Previous reports

