Residents of Midtown Detroit apartment complex still without air conditioning

DETROIT - A senior highrise with major problems in Wayne was exposed Wednesday by Help Me Hank.

One of the main air conditioning units has been down inside the Cityview Senior Tower, and temperatures inside soared into the mid-80s.

Management told Local 4's Hank Winchester the problem would be fixed Wednesday night, but when Hank showed up, that wasn't the case.

Local 4 was told Wednesday the work would be completed before the Fourth of July. But now, the problem is crews are waiting for a part that will apparently arrive Friday.

Still, since Help Me Hank got involved, more is being done to help the residents who need it most.

A cooling center is up and running Thursday and water is finally available to those who need it. It's a big step in the right direction.

Conditions were so hot inside, tenants were hanging around outside.

Management wouldn't talk on camera, but told Local 4 one of the main air conditioning units was down and would be fixed by the end of the night.

Luckily, the cooling center is making it more bearable for tenants while they wait.

Help Me Hank will continue to monitor the progress and will make sure residents get relief.

You can watch Hank's full story in the video posted above.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.