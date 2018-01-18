LIST: 2018 Metro Detroit store closures

We're tracking store closure announcements for 2018 in Metro Detroit and around Michigan.

2017 was a rough year for retail, prompting store closures in large numbers for some of America's most popular names, including Sears, Target and Macy's.

In 2018, more closures are likely. Here's what we have so far:

Sam's Club

Sam's Club abruptly closed nearly 70 stores this month, including two stores in Michigan.

32625 Northwestern Highway, Farmington Hills, MI 48336

340 E. Edgewood Boulevard, Lansing, MI 48911

The Farmington Hills location has 158 employees who will be impacted. The Lansing store has 172 employees impacted by the closure. Both stores will close to the public Jan. 26.

Kmart/Sears

Sears announced 100 additional store closures in the U.S., with stores closing as early as March of 2018.

Two additional Michigan stores are on the list:

67300 Main Street, Richmond, MI

205 South Greenville W Drive, Greenville, MI

Both of these stores are slated to close in early April. Liquidation sales will begin as early as Jan. 12 at the closing stores, Sears said.

Target

Target is closing several stores, including a couple in Michigan.

Target will close 12 stores spread across states including Michigan, Florida, Illinois and Texas. The selected stores will close on Feb. 3, 2018. Michigan stores are:

Eastland, Harper Woods

Benton Harbor

Target is also putting money toward remodeling existing stores. It has plans to update 1,000 of its 1,800 stores by 2020.

Macy's

Macy's is announcing more store closures to start 2018. Macy's revealed Thursday that 11 additional stores will close within the next few months, with clearance sales starting as soon as next week.

Included on the list is one Michigan store: Birchwood Mall in Fort Gratiot Township.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.