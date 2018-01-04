Macy's to close another Michigan store

Macy's is announcing more store closures to start 2018.

Macy's revealed Thursday that 11 additional stores will close within the next few months, with clearance sales starting as soon as next week.

Included on the list is one Michigan store: Birchwood Mall in Fort Gratiot Township.

Macy's, Inc. has been reviewing its real estate portfolio across the country to see if there are opportunities to improve the use of our assets," Macy's told CNBC in a statement. "While closing a store is always a difficult decision because of the impact on our customers, our associates and the community, we deeply appreciate the loyalty of our customers and associates."

Here's the full list of closures:

Laguna Hills Mall, Laguna Hills, CA

Westside Pavilion, Los Angeles, CA

Novato (Furniture), Novato, CA

Stonestown Galleria, San Francisco, CA

The Oaks, Gainesville, FL

Miami (Downtown), Miami, FL

Magic Valley Mall, Twin Falls, ID

Honey Creek Mall, Terre Haute, IN

Birchwood Mall, Fort Gratiot Township, MI

Fountain Place, Cincinnati, OH

Burlington Town Center, Burlington, VT

