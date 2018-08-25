Lyft is giving free and discounted rides this Election Day

Ride-share company Lyft is giving away discounted and, in some cases, free rides for Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

Lyft's goal is to get more people in underserved communities to vote, so the company is teaming up with Voto Latino, local Urban League affiliates and the National Federation of the Blind to get more people to get out and vote with a free ride.

Lyft is also giving away 50 percent off promo codes thanks in part to Vote.org, Nonprofit Vote, TurboVote and more.

People will be able to find their polling location through the ride-sharing company's app.

Along with free and discounted rides, Lyft also plans on reminding people about voter registration deadlines across its social media platforms, give drivers voter registrations handouts and other information to riders, offer in-office voter registration for employees and more.

