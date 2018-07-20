Elder financial abuse danger signals to watch for

Here are elder financial abuse danger signs to watch for.
- Has your elder stopped taking your calls?
- Has an elder abandoned existing relationships and found new “friends?"
- Has That new person shown an excessive interest in the elder’s finances or accounts?
- Does the elder display unexplained excitement over a financial windfall or prize check and won’t discuss details?
On the Flip Side:
- Is your elder newly worried about finances and shouldn't be?
- Large withdrawals from checking, savings, retirement and/or brokerage accounts
