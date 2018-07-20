Meloni Money

Elder financial abuse danger signals to watch for

Here are elder financial abuse danger signs to watch for. 

  • Has your elder stopped taking your calls?
  • Has an elder abandoned existing relationships and found new “friends?"
  • Has That new person shown an excessive interest in the elder’s finances or accounts?
  • Does the elder display unexplained excitement over a financial windfall or prize check and won’t  discuss details?

On the Flip Side: 

  • Is your elder newly worried about finances and shouldn't be? 
  • Large withdrawals from checking, savings, retirement and/or brokerage accounts

