Elder financial abuse danger signals to watch for

Here are elder financial abuse danger signs to watch for.

Has your elder stopped taking your calls?

Has an elder abandoned existing relationships and found new “friends?"

Has That new person shown an excessive interest in the elder’s finances or accounts?

Does the elder display unexplained excitement over a financial windfall or prize check and won’t discuss details?

On the Flip Side:

Is your elder newly worried about finances and shouldn't be?

Large withdrawals from checking, savings, retirement and/or brokerage accounts

