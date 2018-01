Saving money for many is about being frugal.

These are the seven habits of highly frugal people:

Frugal people save dollars by saving pennies

Frugal people are deliberate about making decisions

Frugal people are good managers of both time and money

Frugal people embrace a do-it-yourself lifestyle.

Frugal people see opportunities where others don't.

Frugal people find new uses for old items.

Frugal people are proud of their frugal lifestyle.

