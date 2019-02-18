Presidents Day 2019: Here are the best deals, sales

Presidents Day is Feb. 18, 2019 and there are sales everywhere to help you celebrate.

Here are some of the best Presidents Day sales via Offer.com.

Presidents Day tech sales

Dell: Dell’s Presidents Day sale rolls out to various groups at various times:

Preferred Account & Member Purchase Program: Feb. 11 to 15 at 11 a.m. EST.

Small Business Customers: Feb. 11 to 15 starting 11 a.m.

Everyone else: Feb. 18, with doorbusters at 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. EST.

Deals include:

Dell Inspiron 11 3000 laptop with AMD A6 processor – $129.99 (Save $100)

Alienware m15 with Intel i7 processor – $1649.99 (Save $400)

Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM Bluetooth Speaker in Lava Red – $89.99 (Save $160)

LG 75” 4K SMART HDR Ultra HDTV + $200 Dell Promo eGift Card – $1099.99 (Save $400)

eBay: eBay’s Presidents Day sale features tons of tech deals, including a deal on the Xbox One X 1TB NBA 2K19 bundle, various laptops, cameras, gaming controllers, gaming headsets and more.

Google: Feb. 14 through Feb. 24, these deals will be available at The Google Store, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, The Home Depot and Lowe’s:

Google Home for $99 ($30 off)

Google Home Hub for $129 ($20 off)

Google Home Max for $349 ($50 off)

Nest Camera IQ Indoor for $249 ($50 off)

Nest Camera Outdoor for $169 ($30 off)

Nest Hello for $199 ($30 off)

Google WiFi 1-pack for $99 ($30 off) and 3-pack for $249 ($50 off)

Lenovo: Get up to 30% off ThinkPad PCs plus free shipping Feb. 10 to 23 with this promo code.

Presidents Day home goods sales

Ashley Furniture: The sale is already live and continues through the weekend, offering up to 30% off living room, bedroom and dining room furniture.

Big Lots: The Presidents Day sale features buy-one-get-one-50%-off pricing on select lighting, as well as discounts on mattresses and furniture. Plus, buy any Serta Perfect Sleeper mattress and get the matching box spring for just $10.

Burrow: Burrow, which specializes in customizable seating (armchairs, sectionals and chaise lounges), is offering discounts through Feb. 24 with discount code GEORGE. Get:

$75 off orders of $500+

$150 off orders of $1,000 plus

$225 off orders of $1,400+

$300 off orders of $1,750+

$400 off orders of $2,000+

$500 off orders of $2,500+

Canvas Pop: This company turns your photos into framed wall art. Get 50% off everything on the Canvas Pop site with promo code PDAY50.

Coddle: The furniture start-up (which specializes in furniture that can be adjusted into various shapes and positions) is offering 20% off across the entire site from Feb. 15 to Feb. 18.

The Container Store: Get 30% off Elfa custom shelving through Feb. 27.

Crate & Barrel: The Media Storage sale runs through Feb. 18 and features up to 25% off media stands, consoles, towers and select modular storage options. Mattresses and box springs are 20% off through Feb. 18.

Dormify: Take 25% off everything on the Dormify site with code LONGWEEKEND Feb. 17 and 18.

Lulu & Georgia: Feb. 14 through 19, use the following coupon codes to get discounts depending on order size at Lulu & Georgia. Get 15% off orders $300+ with code GOOD, 20% off orders $600+ with code BETTER and 25% off orders $900+ with code BEST.

Overstock: Through Feb. 18 shop the Overstock Presidents Day Blowout sale to get up to an extra 25% off area rugs and up to an extra 20% off home decor, kitchen and dining, and mattresses.

Pier 1: Use this promo code to get $20 off orders over $100, $100 off orders over $500 and $40 off orders over $200 Feb. 14 through Feb. 18.

Pottery Barn: Thousands of items across Pottery Barn’s website are up to 70% off. The sale includes up to 30% off dining furniture, 20% off sofas and sectionals and more.

Target: Through Presidents Day, get an extra 15% off furniture and rugs with this promo code.

Wayfair: The Wayfair Presidents Day Blowout sale runs through the weekend and features up to 75% off various categories. Get up to 65% off living room and patio furniture, up to 70% off cookware and up to 75% off mattresses and bedding.

Presidents Day appliance sales

Best Buy: Through Feb. 27, get up to 35% off appliances.

The Home Depot: Get up to 30% off appliance Special Buys through Feb. 27. The sale includes stoves, refrigerators, washers, dryers and more.

Lowe’s: Get up to 35% off appliances through Feb. 27. Plus, get free delivery of appliances $396 or more.

Presidents Day clothing sales

Academy Sports + Outdoors: Get an additional 50% off all clearance items (including clothing and sports equipment from brands like Nike, Adidas, Magellan and Columbia). The sale runs Feb. 8 through Feb. 18.

Calvin Klein: Get 25% off underwear plus free shipping Feb. 15 through 18.

LIDS: Get 30% off orders of $40 on Feb. 14.

Old Navy: The “State of the Sale” promo runs through Feb. 18 and features up to 50% off practically everything Old Navy sells.

Tahari: Get up to 30% off any order Feb. 15 to Feb. 18.

Presidents Day mattress sales

Bear Mattress: Feb. 7 to Feb. 19, get $150 off purchases of $500 or more, and $300 off purchases over $1,200. Plus, place any order on Bear Mattress that includes a a mattress and receive a free Bear Pillow ($95 value).

Brooklyn Bedding: Get 25% off across the entire Brooklyn Bedding site from Feb. 13 to Feb. 18. Brooklyn Bedding also provides free shipping and returns on all orders.

DreamCloud: Order by Presidents Day and receive $200 off a DreamCloud mattress.

Mattress Firm: Feb. 6 through Feb. 18, shop at Mattress Firm to get a king-sized mattress for the price of a queen, and a queen-sized mattress for the price of a twin. Plus, spend $599 on a mattress and get a free adjustable base ($699 value) for free.

Nectar Sleep: Order by Presidents Day to get $125 off a Nectar Mattress plus two free Nectar pillows.

Purple Mattress: Through Presidents Day, get a free gift (up to $129 value) with any mattress purchase. Free gift options include bamboo sheets, a dual-sided blanket, the Purple Pillow or a mattress protector. Plus, buy a plush pillow and get a second for free ($49 value).

Serta: The Serta Presidents Day sale runs Feb. 6 until March 4. Purchase a Serta® iComfort® or iComfort® Hybrid mattress, and get either a free standard box spring in the size of the mattress you purchased, or up to $500 off a qualified Serta adjustable foundation.

Zonkd: Get 30% off across the entire site with code PRES30 (valid Feb. 11 through Feb. 19).

Other Presidents Day store-wide and site-wide discounts

Modell’s: Use this promo code to get 20% off regular-priced items Feb. 15 to 22.

Veestro: Veestro, the plant-based meal delivery service, is offering 25% off any purchase on Feb. 18 with discount code PRESIDENT.

