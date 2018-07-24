4 flavors of Goldfish crackers recalled due to salmonella concern

Just two days after Mondelēz Global LLC recalled certain Ritz Cracker Sandwiches and Ritz Bits products, Pepperidge Farm is now recalling 3.3 million units of certain Goldfish Crackers because of salmonella concerns.

Pepperidge Farm, which is owned by Campbell Soup, made the announcement Monday of the recall.

Only four flavors are involved with this recall -- Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar, Flavor Blasted Sour Cream & Onion, Goldfish Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar and Goldfish Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel.

No illnesses have been reported as of Tuesday morning.

Along with certain Ritz and Goldfish crackers being recalled this month, Kellogg also recalled 1.3 million boxes of Honey Smacks cereal due to a potential salmonella concern.

Pepperidge Farm is telling people that have these four flavors to avoid eating them and throw them out immediately. You can also receive money back if you recently purchased one or more of the flavors.

Please take a moment to read this important message regarding four varieties of Goldfish crackers and our voluntary recall decision. For more information visit: https://t.co/Z3NHVJ2k65 pic.twitter.com/tmYvbgAU1I — Pepperidge Farm (@PepperidgeFarm) July 23, 2018

